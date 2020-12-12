Rams place LB Jachai Polite on COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Saturday that the team placed LB Jachai Polite on the COVID-19 list.

Polite was recently released from the active roster and placed on the team’s practice squad this week after clearing waivers.

Polite is L.A.’s fourth practice squad player to be placed on the resverve-COVID-19 list.

Last month, the Rams announced that a player had tested positive for COVID-19. Later in the week, the Rams placed three practice squad players on the league’s reserve-COVID-19 list -- tight end Kendal Blanton, defensive back Jake Gervase and receiver J.J. Koski.

All three players have been removed from the reserve-COVID-19 list and placed back on the practice squad roster.

The Rams had the first NFL player test positive for COVID-19 earlier this year with center Brian Allen announcing he tested positive back in April.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and his family also tested positive for COVID-19 this summer. And during training camp, rookie edge rusher Terrell Lewis and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht were placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Rams also had offensive lineman Chandler Brewer opt out of playing this season because of his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma two years ago put him at high risk to the virus.