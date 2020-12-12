NewsGM ReportGamedayRamDigest+
Search

Rams place LB Jachai Polite on COVID-19 list

Florida product recently returned to L.A. after clearing waivers last week
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Saturday that the team placed LB Jachai Polite on the COVID-19 list.

Polite was recently released from the active roster and placed on the team’s practice squad this week after clearing waivers.

Polite is L.A.’s fourth practice squad player to be placed on the resverve-COVID-19 list.

Last month, the Rams announced that a player had tested positive for COVID-19. Later in the week, the Rams placed three practice squad players on the league’s reserve-COVID-19 list -- tight end Kendal Blanton, defensive back Jake Gervase and receiver J.J. Koski.

All three players have been removed from the reserve-COVID-19 list and placed back on the practice squad roster.

The Rams had the first NFL player test positive for COVID-19 earlier this year with center Brian Allen announcing he tested positive back in April.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and his family also tested positive for COVID-19 this summer. And during training camp, rookie edge rusher Terrell Lewis and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht were placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Rams also had offensive lineman Chandler Brewer opt out of playing this season because of his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma two years ago put him at high risk to the virus. 

USATSI_14870513
News

Rams place LB Jachai Polite on COVID-19 list

USATSI_15299143
Gameday

Rams defense tames Cam Newton in humbling loss for Patriots

USATSI_12105040
News

Prediction: Rams over Patriots, 28-20

USATSI_15277685
News

Rams personnel report: Week 13 vs. Cardinals

USATSI_15276066
News

Jared Goff out to prove he’s cracked code to New England defense

USATSI_15276596
News

Rookie Cam Akers seizing workhorse RB role for Rams

USATSI_15276451
News

Aaron Donald says he’ll bring “big boy pads” to stop Cam Newton

USATSI_13873202
News

Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Patriots

USATSI_12071722
News

Matchup with Patriots a chance at redemption for Rams, Sean McVay