Rams News: Los Angeles Addressed Critical Roster Needs in Draft
After pondering a leap into the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft the Los Angeles Rams essentially opted to let the draft come to them. The club enjoyed a fairly successful go all things considered, prioritizing defense first to address the departure of one of the best defenders in the history of the game, 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who retired after a decade-long pro career.
Per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, key Rams decision makers Les Snead and Sean McVay made a point to invest in defense in the draft, after seeing how much drafting for offense was the main focus of the opposition in the early going.
"The Rams discussed the price to trade into the top 10 at the start of the draft and looked into trading back from No. 19, but they quickly decided to stay patient as the board fell with a unique opening run on offensive players," Rodrigue writes. "In doing so, they spent picks on specific priorities, continued to build their identity along the defensive line, identified a true complement to lead running back Kyren Williams in Blake Corum, and shored up depth in other areas with later picks."
