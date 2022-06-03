Comeback Cam: Rams RB Under-Appreciated?

The Los Angeles Rams offense was explosive last season despite being without the services of running back Cam Akers for most of the year.

Regrettably, for Akers, he suffered a torn Achilles before the start of last season and missed a majority of the year as a result. He returned for Week 18 and was a fixture during the team's run to the Super Bowl title. Heading into 2022 healthy, NFL.com labels Akers as one of the most under-appreciated players in the NFL.

Writes NFL.com:

Last season without Akers, L.A. was one of just three teams that had zero snaps with multiple running backs on the field. Also, they used empty backfields at the highest rate of any team in the NFL (19 percent of snaps), while using play-action at one of the lowest rates (23.4 percent, ranking 22nd). Sure, they still won the Super Bowl with that approach. But they should be that much more dangerous with Akers back in the fold. His availability creates more options for Sean McVay and also helps the transition to a new O-line configuration with Andrew Whitworth’s retirement.

In the postseason, Akers started three of four games and accumulated 172 rushing yards on 67 carries. His return to the Rams was a pleasant surprise, as it not only showed his perseverance but was an added weapon to the offense.

Akers' injury came on the heels of a rookie season in which he showed star potential. In the 2020 playoffs, He rushed for 221 yards and two scores in two games, while catching three passes for 51 yards.

Should we pump the brakes though? After all, the former Florida State running back will only be 14 months post-op from an Achilles repair at the start of the season. This is a devastating injury and incredibly challenging for players to return from.

Need examples?

Achilles' tears have a history of changing a player's effectiveness. Remember when Dez Bryant tore his Achilles? He struggled to stick around the NFL and is out of the league. In recent years, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman returned after major Achilles injuries but was never the same player, and Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack went from being an emerging star to falling out of Indy’s rotation.

Generally speaking, Akers is underappreciated because of the potential he showed pre-injury. However, due to the severity of his injury, it's unlikely he ever comes back stronger than before. That being said, the fact that Sean McVay still chose to ride him through the postseason while he was so inefficient bodes well for his opportunities. Akers will certainly be looking to take that next leap in 2022.