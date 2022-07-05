WATCH: Rams Sean McVay Living His Best Life on Vacation

McVay is a man of many talents but who knew flexing on a water hoverboard was one of them?

Much has already been made of Sean McVay, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. He’s already famous for his youth, football knowledge, and his enviable life outside of football.

Well, we can now add another reason to the list, this time him living his best life flexing on a water hoverboard.

Work hard, play hard, right?

Despite all the yearly interviews, podcast appearances, practices, playoff games, and Super Bowls, McVaybut has proven he is capable of having fun during his spare time.

While on vacation before the start of training camps later this month, McVay was seen flexing on a water hoverboard in a video posted by his wife, Veronika Khomyn, on social media.

Even though McVay could retire today and still have had a remarkably successful career, like most coaches, he spends countless hours focusing his time on football. His impressive resume speaks for itself. Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2017, McVay holds a 55-26 record. That includes a 7-3 record in the postseason.

At 36 years old, he's already the youngest head coach in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. In fact, even before recently winning Super Bowl LVI, he became the youngest head coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl three years ago when he was 33.

It’s been quite the year for McVay. Besides leading the Rams to a Super Bowl in February, McVay has gotten married and is expected to get a long-term extension soon, which will likely make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL on the new deal.

Ahead of his seventh season with the Rams, McVay is clearly just living his best life this offseason.