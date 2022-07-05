Skip to main content

WATCH: Rams Sean McVay Living His Best Life on Vacation

McVay is a man of many talents but who knew flexing on a water hoverboard was one of them?

Much has already been made of Sean McVay, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. He’s already famous for his youth, football knowledge, and his enviable life outside of football. 

Well, we can now add another reason to the list, this time him living his best life flexing on a water hoverboard.

Work hard, play hard, right? 

Despite all the yearly interviews, podcast appearances, practices, playoff games, and Super Bowls, McVaybut has proven he is capable of having fun during his spare time. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Where Does Rams’ Sean McVay Rank Among NFL Coaches?

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay’s place among his NFL peers has been set, according to a recent ranking from CBS Sports.

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Rams - Ramsey flag
Play

Happy Birthday, America's Sports: 246 Reasons to Love L.A. Games and Those Who Play Them

On this Fourth of July, let's celebrate every Ram from Merlin Olsen to Eric Dickerson to Aaron Donald.

By Richie WhittJul 4, 2022
Jul 4, 2022
Dickerson:AD
Play

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Makes Pick on Adrian Peterson vs Le'Veon Bell Boxing Match

Dickerson shared his thoughts on the upcoming Bell-Peterson boxing match.

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 3, 2022
Jul 3, 2022

While on vacation before the start of training camps later this month, McVay was seen flexing on a water hoverboard in a video posted by his wife, Veronika Khomyn, on social media.

Even though McVay could retire today and still have had a remarkably successful career, like most coaches, he spends countless hours focusing his time on football. His impressive resume speaks for itself. Since arriving in Los Angeles in 2017, McVay holds a 55-26 record. That includes a 7-3 record in the postseason.

At 36 years old, he's already the youngest head coach in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. In fact, even before recently winning Super Bowl LVI, he became the youngest head coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl three years ago when he was 33.

It’s been quite the year for McVay. Besides leading the Rams to a Super Bowl in February, McVay has gotten married and is expected to get a long-term extension soon, which will likely make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL on the new deal.

Ahead of his seventh season with the Rams, McVay is clearly just living his best life this offseason.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Where Does Rams’ Sean McVay Rank Among NFL Coaches?

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
Rams - Ramsey flag
News

Happy Birthday, America's Sports: 246 Reasons to Love L.A. Games and Those Who Play Them

By Richie WhittJul 4, 2022
Dickerson:AD
News

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Makes Pick on Adrian Peterson vs Le'Veon Bell Boxing Match

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 3, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Played Part of Last Season with 'No ACL'

By Timm HammJul 3, 2022
kupp-2
News

Why Justin Jefferson is Motivated by Cooper Kupp 'Unbelievable' Rams Season

By Zach DimmittJul 3, 2022
USATSI_18497636
News

Good Enough to Repeat? A Look at Rams Projected Starters

By Connor ZimmerleeJul 2, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford (9) and Van Jefferson (12) after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFC West Offseason Grades: Rams Still On Top?

By Matt GalatzanJul 2, 2022
kupp robinson.jfif
News

Can Allen Robinson Threaten Cooper Kupp as Rams' No. 1 WR?

By Kevin TameJul 1, 2022