Top to Bottom: Continuity Equals Success For Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is entering his sixth season with the franchise.

The Rams have been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL over that span.

Since his arrival to the organization in 2017, the Rams have a 55-26 record including a 7-3 record in the postseason. He also brought the Lombardi Trophy to the city of Los Angeles with a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

One thing that is worth emphasizing for the Rams this offseason is the continuity of the offense and coaching staff that will be in place again in 2022 and beyond.

Not only is McVay going into year No. 6 with the Rams, but so are star wideout Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee, while offensive lineman Rob Havenstein is going into year seven.

Wide receivers coach Eric Yarber is also going into his sixth year on the job, which is probably going to be a welcomed sight for Kupp.

"When you mesh that talent with the football intelligence, and that goes hand in hand, you really know you got something special," Yarber said of Kupp back in February. "He did that at an early age."

If the Rams are looking to start a dynasty, it starts top to bottom. It starts from ownership to coaching to the players.

So the only thing missing from the equation is a long-term quarterback, right?

Maybe not.

Matthew Stafford may have only been a Ram for one season so far, but after winning the Super Bowl, the Rams signed Stafford to a four-year extension worth $160 million, keeping the quarterback in Los Angeles through the 2026 season.

As for this upcoming season, the offense has a real good chance to excel. Especially if Allen Robinson reverts back to the 1,000-yard receiver, he was in 2019 and 2020 with the Chicago Bears. What if Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell break out and experience new career-highs? That remains to be seen, but Kupp and Robinson could still be the most effective duo in the NFC West, if not perhaps the NFL.

The bottom line is that the Rams are in the midst of building a legacy and a solid history of continuity.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.