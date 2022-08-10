Sean McVay Hints Rams Second Year WR Tutu Atwell Will Play in Preseason

After having a bleak rookie campaign, second-year wide receiver Tutu Atwell is focused on having a bounce-back season. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old's rookie season was cut short due to an injury. The Los Angeles Rams placed him on injured reserve and he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

The Rams selected Atwell with the 57th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. His speed, explosiveness, and ability to turn short passes into big gains caught the Rams coaches' and scouts' eyes.

Even with all of the buzz and high hopes of watching Atwell instantly take a short pass to the house, it never materialized in year one. In fact, he finished his rookie campaign with just 10 punt returns for 54 yards and five kick returns for 87 yards in just eight games.

Atwell has been one of the biggest bright spots of training camp, but with Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson slated to be the juggernauts on offense, where does Atwell fit in? Can he do enough to still contribute when Van Jefferson comes back from minor surgery?

Head Coach Sean McVay thinks his second-year wideout has been taking steps to make impressive plays.

“I think he's done the right kind of things. I think he's listening to his coaching from (Wide Receivers) Coach (Eric) Yarber (and) (Senior Offensive Assistant) Coach (Greg) Olson. (He’s) done a really good job and he's capable of it too. I think some of it to is just the opportunity. So been really pleased with the approach that he's taken going into year two. It's one thing to do it in practice, it's another thing to do it in situations that really count. So, want to see this stuff continue to translate, but I think he can draw some confidence being able to make these plays in some game-like settings.”

As McVay pointed out, it's one thing to be a training camp star, but will he finally get a chance to show off his skills in this Rams offense in live game action?

“I think so," McVay said. "I think we'll continue to work through that, but he's a guy that hasn't had a lot of game experience and so, different than some of those guys, while we do expect him to be able to have a role and contribute in a big way, he still is a young player that probably falls in line with playing in the preseason.”

It's not only McVay noticing Atwell’s progression in year two. In fact, Atwell has been a topic of discussion for Rams receivers coach Eric Yarber.

“Last year, he thought he knew but he really didn’t,” Yarber said. “So you’ve got to press on him: ‘Hey, this is how you prepare. You’ve got to prepare like a pro. This is your livelihood. This is not you going to class and then going out there and using your athletic ability."

The Rams 2022 preseason kicks off with a game Saturday, August 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Rams have historically sat all starters and key role players in preseason games, but McVay did hint that Atwell could see some snaps. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM PDT.

