After two preseason games, the Los Angeles Rams might have a problem at wide receiver.

Aside from Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, who are obvious roster locks, head coach Sean McVay has some tough decisions to make.

Has the undrafted rookie out of Montana State, Lance McCutcheon, done enough to make the roster?

Even though Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson are expected to fill out the remainder of the wide receiver depth chart, McCutcheon is exceeding everyone's expectations.

“Yeah, it's good to see him show up again. He is a guy that just kind of makes plays," McVay said. "He's one of those guys that's a gamer. I was pleased with the amount of plays that he made again. It was good to see.”

Through two preseason games, McCutcheon has been targeted 12 times. He caught 10 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Assuming the Rams carry six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, the depth chart could finalize with Kupp, Robinson, Jefferson, Atwell, Ben Skowronek, and McCutcheon.

Stellar performances in the preseason can help any player earn a roster spot. McVay was asked if preseason games are a marker to evaluate talent acknowledging how his rookie receiver has shined in both preseason games.

“Yeah, they are. I would say that they are an opportunity for us to be able to have guys come to life that maybe haven't gotten opportunities, even in some of these practice settings. You always saw some flashes from Lance McCutcheon, but he's continued to really shine in both of these games."

Something to consider in regards to McCutheons's preseason success is that made catches against both the Los Angels Chargers and Houston Texans starting defensive backs. It's one thing to play well against an opponent's backups and roster bubble players, but when you're able to shine against the ones, that's certainly more of an eye opener.

Now that the Rams brass knows how good McCutcheon is, it'll be tough to try and sneak him onto the practice squad.

