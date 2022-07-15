Skip to main content

NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Snead and McVay Rank Among League's General Managers?

Year after year Snead and McVay revamp the Rams roster in free agency or at the trade deadline.

The 2022 season will be Sean McVay's sixth season as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. He’s held that role since being hired by general manager Les Snead in 2017. McVay has been a huge part of the Rams’ rejuvenation in the last five years.

But he’s not the only one making roster decisions. He works closely with Snead to build the Rams’ roster, and the two of them have had very few slipups in their time together so far.

Snead’s record has improved from 31-48-1 during the Jeff Fisher era to 55-26 with Sean McVay as head coach.

So when NBC Sports ranked every general manager in the NFL, they grouped Snead and McVay together and put them at the top of the list. They graded the Snead-McVay pairing ahead of some notable names like Bill Belichick, Brandon Beane, Andy Reid/Brett Veach, and John Lynch/Kyle Shanahan. 

Here’s what Daugherty wrote about McVay and Snead.

The Rams’ most recent first-round pick was Jared Goff in 2016. The Rams’ most recent game was a Super Bowl victory. Bill Belichick stockpiles draft picks. You never know when a service academy long snapper might be available. Sean McVay and Les Snead pay premiums for established talent. The return on investment has been wildly lucrative despite the high upfront costs. 44 regular season victories in four years heading into last season. Three playoff wins. A conference title. The only thing missing was a Lombardi. McVay and Snead believed they were one player away so they went out and paid their usual price: Two first-rounders and a third for Matthew Stafford. And, oh yeah, Goff, too. The calculation was correct. Stafford made the plays Goff never could and the Rams added 12 regular season victories, four postseason triumphs and, yes, a Super Bowl to their five-year haul. There is room to improve. Of the draft picks the Rams do make, too many are Belichick-ian vanity projects. Tutu Atwell says hello. But as is the case in New England, these are small gripes. This is a group as adept at winning in the boardroom as it is on the field.

It certainly is interesting to see the way the Rams' front office has handled roster management. They have not drafted in the first round since 2016 when they took quarterback Jared Goff. The Rams didn't have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft because of the Stafford trade. They sent two first-round selections to the Lions as part of the package to acquire Stafford during the 2021 NFL offseason. 

But who needs first-round picks when you are able to draft Triple Crown winner and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft?

McVay and Snead have continued to spend massively in free agency, such as locking up former All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to a 5-year $50M contract. 

The duo of McVay and Snead are not perfect. In fact, there were a few bad contracts given to Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, and Goff. None of those moves worked out, but after five straight winning seasons and making the playoffs in four out of those five of those seasons, Los Angeles can live with those bad contracts.

