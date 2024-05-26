Rams News: Los Angeles' Offense-Heavy Attack Sets Tone for 2024 Hierarchy
The retirement of former 10-time Pro Bowl Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald essentially has shifted the team's balance of power, for now at least, definitively to the offensive side of the ball.
In a recent survey of all 32 NFL franchises, Trevor Sikkema of PFF prescribed the three best players for every club. When it came to the Horns, the decision was simple: second-year All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua, eighth-year wideout Cooper Kupp, and 16th-year Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"Nacua earned an 88.1 grade as a rookie with over 1,400 yards and 105 receptions," Sikkema wrote. "Stafford earned an 83.8 passing grade with 32 big-time throws, while his 2.1 percent turnover-worthy play rate placed second in the league — behind only [Dallas Cowboys signal caller] Dak Prescott."
Whether Kupp, who has struggled with injury trouble over the last few seasons, can recover his own All-Pro form and challenge Nacua for top pass catcher status remains to be seen. But it's pretty clear that the team's established talent resides on that side of the field. L.A. made a point to address the departure of Donald through the draft. Both general manager Les Snead's first two selections, FSU alums Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, were elite college defenders.
