Rams Play Calling Duties; Sean McVay or Mike LaFleur?

Now that the Los Angeles Rams have named Mike LaFleur their offensive coordinator, is Sean McVay ready to give up play-calling?

The Los Angeles Rams are making a significant change to the coaching staff for next season.

The Rams announced the hiring of Mike LaFleur as their new offensive coordinator.

LaFleur spent the previous two seasons as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets. Prior to his time with the Jets, he spent four seasons on the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff.

Despite being relieved of his duties by the Jets, LaFleur's stint in New York showed enough creativity and energy to earn the offensive coordinator gig in Los Angeles.

The move comes two weeks after Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he would be staying on as the head coach. The Super Bowl-winning coach was noncommittal following a disappointing 5-12 record, his first losing season with the Rams.

Coming from a Kyle Shanahan background, as both LaFleur and McVay worked under Shanahan at different points in their careers, LaFleur brings many of the same elements that McVay already exploits. He adds a creative offensive mind to the staff, but will he be the offensive play-caller?

Calling plays is not something that McVay has ever given up in the past but something has to give after the Rams only averaged 18.1 points per game last season, ranking them near the bottom of the NFL at No. 27.

The offensive coordinator position has been a bit of a revolving door despite the Rams' overall success since McVay took over the reins.

Matt LaFleur, [Mike] LaFleur's brother, was McVay’s first offensive coordinator for Los Angeles in the 2017 season. He helped lead the Rams to the playoffs finishing with an 11-5 record. Kevin O'Connell was the offensive coordinator in the 2020-2021 seasons and Liam Coen was the offensive coordinator last season.

As for LaFleur, ever since the Rams offensive coordinator job become open, he was considered the favorite to land the job.

While it'll be a tough task for LeFleur to get the Rams' offense back on track, getting key players like Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford back and healthy is a good first step.

