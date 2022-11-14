'We’re Not Executing': Tyler Higbee on Last-Place Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee isn't accustomed to mediocrity.

Since being drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, the former Western Kentucky standout has made the playoffs in four out of seven seasons and won a Super Bowl.

Higbee and his teammates find themselves at the bottom of the NFL barrel.

As such, the Rams' 3-6 start has created considerable frustration from the 29-year-old, capped off by his postgame locker room comments following Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

“Yeah, I don’t like losing, so it doesn’t feel good,” Higbee said.

The offense, despite being among the elite last season, has looked stale all year. Whether it’s been Matthew Stafford or John Wolford, the offense is only averaging 16.4 points per game, which ranks them near the bottom of the NFL at No. 29.

“We just got to be better,” Higbee said. “We’re not executing, just got to be better as a whole.”

Higbee has been the team’s No. 2 pass catcher behind Cooper Kupp with 44 receptions on 65 targets for 385 yards. His contributions are vital with Allen Robinson still struggling to acclimate to Los Angeles. The veteran was the Rams’ best offensive player against Arizona, catching all eight of his targets for 73 yards.

His emergence was clutch after Kupp left yesterday’s game with an ankle injury.

The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10.

Of course, losing him would be a huge blow as he has been the only consistent player in a struggling offense.

“It’s always tough with any type of injury, especially with a guy that caliber of player,” Higbee said. “ So it’s next man up mentality, got to right the ship next week.”

This is the first time the Rams have been three games under .500 in Sean McVay’s six seasons. Los Angeles will look to get back to their winning ways when they hit the road for a 1:00 game against the (3-7) New Orleans Saints.

