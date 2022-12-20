Rams Baker Mayfield Magic Runs Out vs. Packers

Baker Mayfield had the opportunity to lead the Los Angeles Rams down the field and make it a one score game. However, an interception in the fourth quarter stunted the momentum and led to a loss.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is likely frustrated following a difficult 24-12 loss against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

With the loss, the defending Super-Bowl champion Rams fall to 4-10 and are now officially eliminated from playoff contention.

After taking the country by storm after last week's heroic performance, leading Los Angeles to the comeback victory just two days after being claimed off waivers, Mayfield and the Rams' offense struggled all night. In fact, the Rams played from behind all game long.

Following an Aaron Rodgers interception, Matt Gay nailed a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter to put the Rams on the board to tie the game at 3-3. Gay would also nail a 55-yard field goal later in the game but then miss a key extra point.

Unfortunately, Mayfield couldn't finish the job like he did last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed just 12 of his 21 attempts for 111 yards. He did finally throw a touchdown pass in the closing seconds of the third quarter when he capped off a six-play, 70-yard drive by connecting with his tight end, Tyler Higbee. It was actually Higbee's first touchdown of the season.

However, Green Bay's defense pressured Mayfield all night long, sacking him five times and forcing him to throw a costly pick late in the fourth quarter to Rasul Douglas.

Even after the interception, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey gave LA a chance after an impressive forced fumble of Packers running back Aaron Jones.

Even still, the Rams were unable to capitalize.

So, has the Mayfield magic run out?

The former Cleveland Browns first-round pick in 2018, has a career record under .500. His only winning season came in 2020.

Then of course there's Mayfield's brief stint with the Carolina Panthers before asking to be released when he learned he was going to be the third-string quarterback in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos.

With only three games remaining on the schedule, it's hard to envision Mayfield not finishing the year as the starter. Even so, perhaps Mayfield just came crashing back down to earth?

