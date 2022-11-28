Rams Off to Worst Start Since 2011; Can They Be Fixed?

The Los Angeles Rams are in unfamiliar territory sitting in last place in the NFC West. At 3-8, the Rams have had a disastrous season, which is even more startling considering they just won the Super Bowl in February.

Of course, injuries are playing a major factor in this Rams team's struggles, especially on offense but their 3-8 record is the franchise’s worst through 11 games since 2011 when they began the year 2-9.

“We know there are no moral victories but I’m proud of the way our guys competed,” McVay told reporters after his team’s fifth consecutive loss.

After throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdown passes last season, starting quarterback Matt Stafford is having a down year. He is out with different injuries, a strained neck, and two recent trips to the concussion protocol.

Rams backup John Wolford is also dealing with a neck injury. Top receiver Cooper Kupp is out a six-to-eight-weeks after he had surgery to repair his ankle, and No. 2 receiver Allen Robinson needs season-ending foot surgery, as McVay announced after the game.

Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in his first season in Los Angeles, a disappointing year all around. With Cooper Kupp also out for at least the next four weeks, the Rams will be without their top two playmakers at wide receiver for a while, and possibly for the rest of the season.

Aside from injuries to key players, the struggles of this Rams team can be connected to last season's aggressive roster-building mentality. Los Angeles traded first-, second-and third-round picks in 2021 to acquire Stafford and Von Miller, both of whom played key roles in that championship run.

They also inked wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr to a midseason one-year contract which proved to be the move that put the Rams over the top thanks to his six touchdown passes in nine games with the Rams.

For comparison, the Rams started last season 3-0, winning each of their first three games before suffering their first loss in Week 4. They also won seven out of their first eight games. Their eight losses this year are only three fewer than they had in the last two seasons combined.

Things won't get any easier for Los Angeles, their next chance to right the ship is against a 6-5 Seattle Seahawks team at SoFi Stadium next Sunday.

