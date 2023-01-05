'Resiliency': Sean McVay's Message as Rams Close Out Regular Season

"One of the things I'm proud of is in spite of everything that we've been through, these guys continue to compete," Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said while addressing the media. "They continue to show up day."

The 2022 season is all but over for the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) after being eliminated from playoff contention in their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Despite being the defending Super Bowl champions and bringing back several all-star caliber players from last season's roster, the Rams' season was derailed by injuries. In fact, they’ve lost at least one key contributor at just about every position.

Matthew Stafford landed on injured reserve back in December after being in concussion protocol, as well as dealing with a neck injury.

Cooper Kupp is still on the IR after sustaining his high-ankle sprain in mid-November.

So with the Rams having virtually nothing to play for this weekend, Sean McVay has a strong message for his team as they head into the final week of the season.

“Continue to compete to the best of your ability,” McVay said. “Let's try to have a good week of preparation and see if we can put together a good plan, a good week of prep, and go play the best that we're capable of against Seattle.

“And obviously, if you're able to finish on a good positive note, that would be reflective of the resilience and just kind of the character of this football team. But one of the things I'm proud of is in spite of everything that we've been through, these guys continue to compete, they continue to show up day in and day out and that's made what's been an incredibly challenging year for me a lot easier because of the resilience that they've demonstrated.”

Rams’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has only been with the team for about a month now, echoed his coach's comments by telling the media he wants to end the season on a high note.

“Not sure how the playoff standings look right now, but I am sure we are going to be walking into a great atmosphere there in Seattle,” Mayfield said. “I want to improve and end the season on a high note. Something I can be proud of and just continue to lead and be the same guy every day. Just want to play better for these guys.”

Mayfield is 1-2 as the Los Angeles starter, with his lone victory being that epic Week 14 comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders just two days after signing with the Rams.

The final game for the Rams will be on the road against the 8-8 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams have a chance to play spoiler as Seattle looks to secure the NFC’s third wild-card spot.

