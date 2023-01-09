Rams Baker Mayfield Magic Runs Out in Loss to Seahawks; Future in Question?

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams saw their injury-riddled season officially come to an end in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams had a chance to play spoiler today, but they let it slip right between their fingertips on Sunday at Lumen Stadium.

The Rams lost to the Seattle Seahawks 19-16 in overtime following a second-half rally by Seattle.

With this loss, the Rams finish the season at 5-12, their worst season under Sean McVay.

Despite entering halftime with a 13-6 lead, Los Angeles was held to just three points the entire second half.

The Rams’ certainly had their chance to win this game. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed from 46 yards when he hit the upright on the final play of regulation.

After winning the coin toss in overtime and electing to receive the ball first, the Rams' defense stepped up and held Seattle to a three-and-out.

However, the Rams' odds of winning this game were crushed when safety Quandre Diggs picked off Baker Mayfield on a deep pass intended for Van Jefferson.

Seattle took full advantage of that costly turnover as Myers kicked a 32-yard field goal midway through overtime to seal the win and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Mayfield completed 13 out of 26 passes for 147 yards and that costly interception.

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Mayfield, his performance has really dropped off since taking the country by storm after leading Los Angeles to that heroic comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders just two days after being claimed off waivers. On top of that, Matthew Stafford is expected back in 2023.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter at @Kevin_Tame

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.