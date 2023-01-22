The Sean McVay coaching tree has thrived across the NFL. Is Los Angeles Rams tight end coach Thomas Brown next?

Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown has become an attractive coaching candidate in the last two offseasons, drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams searching for offensive coordinators and head coaches.

Last offseason the Miami Dolphins requested an interview with Brown but ultimately elected to hire Mike McDaniel as their head coach. He also interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for their open offensive coordinator job but saw Wes Phillips win that job.

Brown, 36, already interviewed with the Houston Texans for their head coaching position, and he’ll now meet with the Washington Commanders about their offensive coordinator role.

Young offensive-minded coaches are the new trend and wave for eventual head coach positions. Brown learned and developed under the same McVay coaching tree that saw Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur, and Brandon Staley flourish secure head coaching gigs.

It’s just a matter of time before he lands an NFL head coaching job, according to Rams coach Sean McVay.

“No doubt about it,” McVay said. “He’s got my full endorsement. He’s a stud. While I’m fortunate enough to work with him, we’ll go ahead and maximize it.”

McVay speaking highly of Brown should not come as a surprise as he's been singing his praise since joining the Rams’ staff in 2020. He promoted Brown from running backs coach to tight ends coach last season.

"He's got such a unique, educated, and impressive thought process as it relates to a lot of things outside of football," McVay stated. "That's why he's also the assistant head coach. I heavily lean on him with some things where he runs some leadership group meetings. He has a great pulse for the team."

