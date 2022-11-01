Rams 'Pleased' With Van Jefferson Return, Despite Lack of Stats

Van Jefferson's return didn't win anyone their fantasy football matchup last week. His Los Angeles Rams are, frankly, having enough trouble winning in reality.

Once Jefferson got back to the Rams' lineup on Sunday, where he made his season debut at SoFi Stadium, familiarity indeed reigned. Alas for Los Angeles, the only recognizable portion of the divisional contest was that they lingered and remained on the wrong end of yet another matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the 31-14 loss being their eighth consecutive regular-season defeat at the hands of the Bay Area.

Jefferson, sidelined since a knee procedure in August, partook in 31 snaps on Sunday for the Rams (3-4) but earned no targets, even when star aerial attraction Cooper Kupp was lost to an injury of his own.

Head coach Sean McVay might have plenty to worry about as some feel it's starting to get late early for the defending champions. Jefferson's reserved return, however, isn't one.

“I think it was good to get him out there. I think it was good to get him back," McVay said in his comments to open the week. "He's worked through a lot to get himself available at this point. He played around 30 snaps. (You) always want to increase that workload, but I think it's more about just getting his feet wet and getting out into real game action. I think we can kind of build on that."

As the Rams continue to meander on offense, they could undoubtedly use Jefferson's talents back in the lineup. Even in just his third season in blue and yellow, Jefferson is no doubt used to making up for lost production: en route to the Super Bowl, he stepped in to earn 802 yards on 50 receptions when Robert Woods was lost for the year. The 16-plus yards per reception was good for sixth amongst qualified receivers.

With Los Angeles seeking offensive clarity, the major decision-makers and movers are eagerly anticipating Jefferson's full-time return to the lineup. In expounding upon what he can bring to the unit, coordinator Liam Coen was looking forward to his "unique route-running," the ability to "stretch the field vertically," and the overall depth and assurance he's become known for in a short span on the gridiron.

McVay, however, isn't going to rush his 2020 second-round pick back so quickly, instead biding his time with medical moral victories when it comes to Jefferson.

"You want to be able to get him more involved, but the way that kind of the thing unfolded, there were some limited opportunities and we did want to be mindful of his count, whether it was the 30 to 40 or right around what his normal workload was, which I think was around a little over 50 snaps a game," McVay recalled. "We'll work up to that.

"I was pleased with Van, but you do want to try to get him more involved. But like I said, there's a lot of elements that go into that.”

Los Angeles has a crucial contest coming up in Week 9, as they'll battle a fellow struggling recent champion in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.