Los Angeles Rams Ex Von Miller 'Revenge Porn' Lawsuit Ruling In

The woman claims Miller shared those photos with "two well-known celebrities" in May 2020 in a "fit of jealousy, anger and rage."

The lawsuit against Von Miller accusing him of "revenge porn'' has been dismissed by the courts, according to TMZ Sports.

The former Los Angeles Rams star who this offseason moved on to the Buffalo Bills via NFL free agency stood accused of sending to "two celebrities'' some "sexually explicit pictures'' while 'in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage' in May 2020," per TMZ. 

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The woman said Miller "sent texts to the celebs, saying things like, 'This the b--- you want? You can have her dawg.'"

According to reports in April after the lawsuit was filed, Miller and the woman who sued him were in a dating relationship in 2020 and they allegedly took photos of their "sexual acts" together, along with a supposed agreement that the photos would not be shared.

The woman was seeking monetary damages in the lawsuit and also asked for a court order for Miller to cease sharing the images.

Miller, 33, has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times. The pass-rusher, who came to Los Angeles via an in-season trade with the Denver Broncos, signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills this offseason in free agency after winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The lawsuit involving Miller was case "tossed out with prejudice" on Wednesday, said TMZ, which did not state if a settlement has been reached between Miller and the woman. There is also no word yet on whether the NFL itself might look into the case.

