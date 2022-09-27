Secret Weapon? How WR Ben Skowronek Impacts the Rams Offense

There was no secret coming into the season that the Los Angeles Rams featured one of the best offenses in the NFL. Spearheaded by the superstar duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp, they appeared prime to repeat that offensive dominance once again.

After the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams' offense appeared to be on life support, as they only managed 10 points on 243 yards of total offense. However, against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, the Rams appear to be showing signs of life offensively, thanks to one secret weapon.

No, it isn't offseason addition, receiver Allen Robinson, or the potential resurgence of running back Cam Akers. Rather, another Rams receiver has made a name for himself over the last two weeks, and his name is Ben Skowronek.

Skowronek, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, had a strong camp that drew praise from several Rams players and even coach Sean McVay himself. Now, Skowronek is playing multiple positions which has drawn more recognition from McVay.

"It takes the players to be able to fit, and you certainly can't do that unless you have somebody like a Ben Skowronek," McVay said. "(Someone) that has the toughness, the physicality, the overall football IQ and intelligence to be able to play a bunch of different spots because he's playing receiver, he's playing fullback in a lot of those two-back looks."

Against the Cardinals on Sunday, Skowronek was the Rams' leading receiver. He finished with four receptions for 66 yards, averaging 16.5 yards per reception. As well he lined up at fullback and was a key blocker on several of the Rams' biggest runs.

"There's certain plays that we ask him to do, certain some of the roles that are similar to a tight end," McVay said.

As the Rams' offense continues to adjust and find its footing, it is clear that Skowronek will be an integral member moving forward. Whether he's asked to block or serves as a complement to Kupp in the passing game, Skowronek has quickly become a valuable asset for McVay's offense.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.