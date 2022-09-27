Skip to main content

Secret Weapon? How WR Ben Skowronek Impacts the Rams Offense

McVay discussed the use of Skowronek at multiple positions and how impactful it is.

There was no secret coming into the season that the Los Angeles Rams featured one of the best offenses in the NFL. Spearheaded by the superstar duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp, they appeared prime to repeat that offensive dominance once again. 

After the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Rams' offense appeared to be on life support, as they only managed 10 points on 243 yards of total offense. However, against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, the Rams appear to be showing signs of life offensively, thanks to one secret weapon. 

No, it isn't offseason addition, receiver Allen Robinson, or the potential resurgence of running back Cam Akers. Rather, another Rams receiver has made a name for himself over the last two weeks, and his name is Ben Skowronek. 

Skowronek, a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft, had a strong camp that drew praise from several Rams players and even coach Sean McVay himself. Now, Skowronek is playing multiple positions which has drawn more recognition from McVay. 

"It takes the players to be able to fit, and you certainly can't do that unless you have somebody like a Ben Skowronek," McVay said. "(Someone) that has the toughness, the physicality, the overall football IQ and intelligence to be able to play a bunch of different spots because he's playing receiver, he's playing fullback in a lot of those two-back looks."

Against the Cardinals on Sunday, Skowronek was the Rams' leading receiver. He finished with four receptions for 66 yards, averaging 16.5 yards per reception. As well he lined up at fullback and was a key blocker on several of the Rams' biggest runs. 

donald 2w2w
Play

Rams DT Aaron Donald Breaks Down Milestone Sack vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a win and another piece of history for star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who was, as expected, focused on bigger and better things.

By Daniel Flick
Rams-Cardinals-Football-1
Play

Cam Akers: Rams Coach Sean McVay Shows Confidence in RB

Rams running back Cam Akers against the Cardinals finally looked like the productive runner he was before suffering an Achilles injury

By Kevin Tame, Jr
Snip20220925_25
Play

Rams Defense Bends, Doesn't Break, Against Greedy Cardinals Offense

Thanks to a strong effort from the Los Angeles Rams' offense, a career-high 58 passes from Kyler Murray yielded no touchdowns.

By Geoff Magliochetti

"There's certain plays that we ask him to do, certain some of the roles that are similar to a tight end," McVay said. 

As the Rams' offense continues to adjust and find its footing, it is clear that Skowronek will be an integral member moving forward. Whether he's asked to block or serves as a complement to Kupp in the passing game, Skowronek has quickly become a valuable asset for McVay's offense. 

