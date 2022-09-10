Elbow vs. 'Execution': Coach Sean McVay Reveals Rams' Matthew Stafford Concerns

It was a disappointing opening night for the defending Super Bowl champions. On what started out as an excellent day, as the Los Angeles Rams unveiled their Super Bowl banner, they put up a stinker against the Buffalo Bills in a 31-10 loss.

Whether most of the blame should fall on the shoulder of quarterback Matthew Stafford or coach Sean McVay is debatable, but the Rams looked outmatched.

Stafford was under constant pressure and never looked truly comfortable. The Bills sacked Stafford seven times without blitzing on a single play. The constant pressure led to him airmailing passes.

Despite a stellar performance from Cooper Kupp, who picked up right where he left off last season by catching 13 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, the Rams' offense was stagnant.

The offense never really got into a rhythm and the only time Stafford looked comfortable was when he targeted Kupp. He looked slow to get through his reads, his interceptions that he was giving away were off target, and he just doesn’t look like the same guy we saw lead the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Even with the offense struggling, Stafford finished with 240 passing yards and a touchdown. However, he also threw three interceptions.

So what's wrong with Stafford? Is he still hurt? According to McVay, Stafford's elbow is fine.

“Yeah, I spoke to him. It felt OK," McVay said. "There were a lot of things that didn't go our way ... for a lot of different reasons ... But he came out of that thing feeling good. He took obviously some shots, but the elbow felt OK.”

Stafford underwent an off-season elbow procedure to deal with the pain he experienced last season and to help prepare for this year. Despite the questions about his elbow, Stafford is now said to feel better today than he did at this time last year.

McVay did not seem overly concerned about Stafford’s throwing form.

But ...

"There were a couple of things, whether it was the rush kind of got in his face where he wasn't able to see certain things,'' McVay said. "So there are things that I expect us to be able to play better collectively, starting with me and then overall execution-wise.

"But as far as just the mechanics from an elbow perspective, I didn't sense that was any sort of issue.”

One of the biggest questions for the Rams this season is whether Stafford will be able to play effectively through whatever discomfort he may experience.

The Rams will regroup on the practice field this week before hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 on Sunday, Sept. 18 at SoFi Stadium.

You can find Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.