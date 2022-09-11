After a summer of high praise on how good the duo of Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson could be for the Los Angeles Rams this season, it turns out - in Week 1, anyway - that only one of those players lived up to the hype.

All reports indicated that Robinson was a tremendous fit in the Rams' offense. Moreover, he was crowned as the replacement for Robert Woods and a matchup nightmare playing alongside Kupp.

Despite those high expectations, other than Kupp (the team's best player) catching 13 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, the Rams offense never found its rhythm in the opener. In fact, Robinson was a complete non-factor in the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

It shouldn't be surprising that Kupp was in midseason form; after all, he was a Triple Crown winner last season.

But what happened to Robinson? Why didn't he look like the Pro Bowl wideout who produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020?

Regrettably, his Rams debut couldn’t have been more disappointing. Robinson played 65 of the team’s 67 snaps and ran 47 routes, but he was targeted only twice. His first target was a 12-yard reception, and his second was hardly a target being a worthless deep shot on the Rams’ final play of the game.

For what it's worth, Robinson played better and saw more targets in last year's opener at SoFi Stadium when the Rams hosted the Chicago Bears. In that game, Andy Dalton targeted Robinson 11 times, connecting six times for 35 yards.

Sean McVay blamed his lack of involvement on the offense’s poor rhythm, saying he wanted to get Robinson more involved. Matthew Stafford also gave his take on the matter, pointing to the Bills’ zone coverage as the reason Robinson didn’t get many targets.

“I’d like to get Allen more involved,” McVay said. “[I’d] like to get a lot more guys involved. But ... was a tough night for us and it was a poor night in terms of the overall decision-making from my standpoint. That’s something that I’m looking forward to correcting.”

Could Robinson not seeing preseason action have been a factor in his slow start? It's certainly possible, but to be fair, the preseason was more about seeing what the younger wideouts could do. Guys like Lance McCutcheon shined, whereas Robinson has already proven he can be a stellar receiver in the NFL.

In Robinson's defense, Stafford didn't look like his typical self as he was consistently under pressure from the Bills' defense. In total, Stafford was sacked seven times.

“I think they played – I’m trying to think back. I’m not going to get it right, but maybe two snaps of man,” Stafford said after the game. “So I mean, it’s a lot of zone. They clouded the boundary quite a bit. Allen saw a lot of Cover 2 over there. I can still do a better job I think of getting him the ball in some instances, but they were doing a nice job of trying to keep a top on it and trying to cover us up.”

The Rams need Robinson to be more involved offensively because as good as Kupp is, he can’t carry the passing game on his own.

An Odell Beckham Jr. return could help solidify the receiving room, but that is not only an uncertainty, but months away. Beckham surely added a dynamic element to the Rams' offense last season before tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. He recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season and then 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

With or without Beckham, Robinson is still capable of producing at a high level, he just needs the offensive line to give Stafford more time so that he can get more opportunities.

