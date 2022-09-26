Skip to main content

Cam Akers: Rams Coach Sean McVay Shows Confidence in RB

Rams running back Cam Akers against the Cardinals finally looked like the productive runner he was before suffering an Achilles injury

The Los Angeles Rams running game has struggled to find consistency. However, it seems that a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, which resulted in a 20-12 victory, is the exact opening this unit needed.

With this victory, the Rams moved to 2-1 on the season. The defending Super Bowl champions now find themselves atop the NFC West. 

As for the rushing attack, Cam Akers stepped up, which is something Rams coach Sean McVay had been waiting for after saying two weeks ago that he needed more urgency from his running back.

On Sunday, Akers had his best game of the season, scoring his first touchdown since the 2020 season. He finished the game rushing for 61 yards, playing in 50 percent of the offensive snaps.

After the game, Akers reminded everyone that he could still play.

“Everybody else felt like I lost a step or whatever, but I didn't,'' he said. "So to me, it's just doing what I do.”

The reality is Akers is important to the Rams' offense. He adds an element of physicality and explosion to the run game that changes the entire nature of their offense.

The only downfall to Akers' performance is he also had a costly fumble on the goal line, similar to what happened in the playoffs last year when he lost the ball twice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Even with the 23-year-old's history of turnovers, McVay is confident in his running back.

“I have all the confidence in the world,” McVay said about Akers. “Let’s learn from it, but you’ve done too many good things throughout this game for that to minimize your performance.”

Needless to say, Akers will have a chance to build off this performance next week when the Rams play the San Francisco 49ers next Monday night.

