Sean McVay: Rams WR Van Jefferson 'Making Good Progress' Taking it Day By Day

The Los Angeles Rams are no strangers to entering a season with two stud receivers.

Last year Los Angeles started the regular season with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. Granted Woods sustained a torn ACL and missed a large part of the season, but he had back-to-back 90-catch seasons in 2019 and 2020.

As for Kupp? Well, all he did was produce a historic triple crown season, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

As we are less than a week away from the Rams' season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the team once again has two elite receivers. Aside from Kupp, the team also signed former Chicago Bears star Allen Robinson.

Robinson made the pro bowl in 2015, and even though the tail end of his career in Chicago was suspect, he did produce back-to-back 1,000 receiving yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Los Angeles also has some promising upcoming wide receivers on the roster. One player, in particular, is Van Jefferson.

The Rams drafted Jefferson with the 57th selection in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After a relatively quiet rookie campaign, the former Florida Gator made a year-two leap catching 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Jefferson, he's still recovering after undergoing two off-season surgeries on his knee.

“Yeah, he's making good progress," Sean McVay said. "We're taking it a day at a time with Van kind of like what we've said so that's where we're at with that."

McVay talked about the offense being stacked even with Jefferson recovering from his knee injury. In fact, he revealed how this offense could be better than last season’s offense.

“Yeah, every year is a new year. I have a lot of confidence in these guys but we got to go earn it every day," McVay said. "So I think if you said, ‘Alright, well what's been a positive spin on losing a great player in Van that we're really relying on?’ It's gotten opportunities for (WR) Ben (Skowronek), for (WR) Brandon Powell, for (WR) TuTu Atwell to really step up and show what they're capable of."

McVay acknowledged his two elite wideouts being major parts of the offense but he also showed some love for his younger wideouts.

"So obviously we know Cooper and Allen (Robinson II) are going to be a big part of our receiving core. But I think those three, in particular, have done a great job of really elevating their level of play."

It's certainly worrisome that the third-year pro still isn't able to practice less than a week before the Rams' season opener Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, but if Jefferson is sidelined to begin the season, Skowronek, Powell, and Atwell are the next wide receivers up.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.