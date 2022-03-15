Rams DL Sebastian Joseph-Day To Sign with Chargers

Joseph-Day will still be playing in Los Angeles, but not for the defending champs

With the potential retirement of superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald looming large for the Super Bowl champ Los Angeles Rams, retaining key members of the defensive line is crucial in order to repeat.

But on Monday, the Rams lost defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to the team they share SoFi stadium with. Joseph-Day will be signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-year, $24 million contract with $15 million guaranteed, according to reports.

Joseph-Day will join an elite defensive line that includes Joey Bosa and newly acquired star linebacker Khalil Mack. He'll also be reuniting with Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who was the Rams defensive coordinator for one season in 2020.

As a sixth-round pick out of Rutgers in 2018, Joseph-Day was never expected to earn big in the NFL. He didn't play a snap his rookie season, as it seemed like he was destined for a depth role or as a practice squad member.

But Joseph-Day proved he belonged during his second season. He played in all 16 games, recording 44 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, two sacks, and one pass defended.

He appeared in all 16 games again in 2020, adding 55 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and three passes defended to his resume.

However. Joseph-Day's 2021 season was cut short after the 26-year-old suffered a torn pec in the Rams' Week 7 win over the Lions. He missed the rest of the season after recording 38 total tackles and three sacks in seven games.

But despite the injury, Joseph-Day earned his big payday and will now prepare to face his former team when the Rams "host" the Chargers this upcoming season.

