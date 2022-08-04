Skip to main content

Rams Star WR Cooper Kupp Impressed With Tutu Atwell's Growth

Tutu Atwell has shined early on at training camp

It’s really easy to get excited about what the duo of Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson can bring to the Los Angeles Rams offense. 

After all, they are both pro bowl caliber wideouts capable of taking over a football game.

But what about Tutu Atwell

Well, his rookie year did not go according to plan. He only played 10 offensive snaps all of last season due to suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. However, now that he’s healthy, Atwell is looking to earn a bigger role within the offense.

So where is he on the depth chart?

Van Jefferson's injury situation undergoing minor knee surgery certainly gives Atwell the perfect opportunity to breakout.

And so far in training camp, that's exactly what he is doing. 

The 22-year-old caught a 50-yard touchdown catch during 11-on-11’s which excited the crowd. His productivity throughout training camp has caught the eye of coaches and teammates, including his teammate and Super Bowl MVP, Kupp.

"He's been great. Seeing him out here, he’s slowed down mentally, but physically (is) able to do all the things that you want. He's flying around, making some tough plays. I think there's just a little bit of growth that you have to go through. Unfortunately, you didn't get the whole season last year. There's that growth you have to go through matching the physicality of what this game is. I think he's done a really good job stepping up to the plate to this point. There's a lot of camp left and I’m looking forward to seeing him kind of continue to grow in that role.” 

With Atwell's speed and Matthew Stafford's ability to push the ball downfield, there's legitimate potential for Atwell to create explosive plays for the Rams' offense. As opposing defenses focus on Kupp and Robinson, look for Atwell to come into his own and force defenses to respect his big play ability.

