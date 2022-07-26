Skip to main content

Coach Sean McVay: Concerned About New Rams Contract?

Sean McVay says a new deal is "more than likely to happen" after guiding the Rams to their first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Since we last saw Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines celebrating the Rams first Super Bowl win in Los Angeles, there was L.A.'s first ever Rams championship parade, NFL free agency, the NFL Draft, and McVay's big wedding in June.

One thing that was not finalized for McVay? A new contract.

As noted in the L.A. Times, the two sides are on the same page, with a new deal "more than likely to happen" according to McVay, who has two years left on his current contract.

McVay's contract, and future, became a hot topic shortly after the Rams won the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, with reports that Amazon was prepared to offer a five-year deal worth up $100 million, to work on "Thursday Night Football.''

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

62b3e51a8d516.image
Play

Rams Contract Extension? Jalen Ramsey More Focused on Shoulder Injury

The three-time All-Pro went under the knife in preparation for the 2022 season

By Kevin Tame, Jr51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago
USATSI_18487490
Play

New Year, New Kupp: How Rams' All-Pro WR Is Prepping To Build Off Record Setting Season

Cooper Kupp is leaving his Offensive Player of the Year season in past to prep for a stronger 2022 campagin in Los Angeles

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Snip20220726_5
Play

WATCH: Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Lines Up on Defense

Let's just say Jalen Ramsey has nothing to worry about.

By Geoff Magliochetti1 hour ago
1 hour ago

McVay, who also turned 36 before the Super Bowl, is beginning his sixth season with the Rams, which will match Mike Martz, who lasted six seasons in St. Louis.

McVay will surpass his predecessor Jeff Fisher, who lasted five seasons, including four in St. Louis.

And he is also going to pass a couple of former L.A. Rams head coaches, in Ray Malavasi (1978-1982), who led the Rams to their first ever Super Bowl appearance in 1980 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the legendary George Allen, who coached the Rams from 1966 - 1970.

Next up on the Rams coaching list after Martz, is Chuck Knox who coached the Rams twice. The first time was from 1973-1977, before coming back to finish the Rams final three seasons before they moved to St. Louis from 1992-1994, for a total of eight seasons, one behind John Robinson who is the Rams longest-tenured head coach of all-time - nine seasons (1983-1991).

The Rams certainly hope McVay is a long-term answer to future celebrations.

62b3e51a8d516.image
News

Rams Contract Extension? Jalen Ramsey More Focused on Shoulder Injury

By Kevin Tame, Jr51 minutes ago
USATSI_18487490
News

New Year, New Kupp: How Rams' All-Pro WR Is Prepping To Build Off Record Setting Season

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Snip20220726_5
News

WATCH: Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Lines Up on Defense

By Geoff Magliochetti1 hour ago
derion kendrick decobie durant
News

Veteran Rams Detail What Rookie DBs Bring to the Table

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
sddefault
News

Aaron Donald Eager For Another Super Bowl Ring

By Kevin Tame, Jr7 hours ago
kyren williams
News

Sean McVay Provides Update on Rams Rookie RB Kyren Williams

By Zach Dimmitt20 hours ago
Aaron Donald and Sean McVay
News

Sean McVay Felt 'Pure Joy' Upon Aaron Donald Returning

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
USATSI_18489458
News

'We're Coming Together': Rams QB Matthew Stafford Building Chemistry With WR Allen Robinson

By Cole ThompsonJul 25, 2022 3:04 PM EDT