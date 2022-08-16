New Sensation: Rams Undrafted WR 'Very Realistic Candidate to Make Roster'

In the Los Angeles Rams preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, an undrafted rookie receiver emerged after laying down the law on offense.

Lance McCutcheon, an undrafted free agent from Montana State, caught five out of his six targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns – including the game-winner to beat the Chargers.

The biggest play of the game was McCutcheon’s 60-yard touchdown reception from Bryce Perkins. It was a difficult catch in tight coverage as he shrugged off a pair of defenders to go the distance. That score put the Rams up 14-7.

Even if McCutcheon starred on Saturday, his path to the 53-man roster will be difficult. The Rams' wide receiver room is loaded, consisting of Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, TuTu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, and Jacob Harris.

Naturally, the two 1,000-yard receivers in Kupp and Robinson are locks. Jefferson is recovering from knee surgery and even though it’s unclear if he’ll be ready for the season opener, he's still expected to be the team's No. 3 receiver this season. Atwell struggled as a rookie, but he's made strides in training camp and is a bounce-back candidate in his second season.

Carrying seven wide receivers on a 53-man roster seems extreme, but Sean McVay isn’t ruling out the possibility of keeping McCutcheon.

“I think certainly,” he said of whether McCutcheon has a shot to make the team. “A lot of that is predicated on, you look at the 53, but I’m really interested in the 48. How do these guys get up on game day and that’s a big part of it to be able to help Joe D and Jeremy Springer? Especially when you send your starting 11 out, whether it’s in 12 personnel, or 11 personnel, if you’re not on the field, for you to have a jersey and dress with the 48, you better be willing to help on special teams. That all weighs into it.”

McVay continued by saying again that McCutcheon could make the team, especially given his ability on special teams. That’s an important trait for players on the back end of the roster who need to contribute to Joe DeCamillis’ unit.

“I would say yes, he’s a very realistic candidate to make this roster,” McVay said. “But in a lot of instances, you think about not necessarily the 53 but the 48, knowing that’s a moving target with injuries.”

Perkins was lobbying to give McCutcheon a roster spot as he had nothing but praise for his teammate after the game.

"He’s a great kid, great dude, a great competitor too," Perkins said. "We talked about it, and he was adamant about it. Over and over, he was like, ‘Just give me a jump ball and I’ll make the play.’ He made the plays in camp, so we feel comfortable giving him those opportunities. He's a great player for sure."

McCutcheon will get a shot to repeat his impressive debut on Friday night against the Texans, which is the Rams’ second preseason game of the year.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here to sign up for the Ram Digest Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.