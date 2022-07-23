Six Straight? Rams Looking to Make History

The last time the Los Angeles Rams had displayed six winning seasons in a row, Ray Malavasi and Chuck Knox were the head coaches, and the quarterback position was manned by Vince Ferragamo, Pat Haden, and James Harris. Lawrence McCutcheon accounted for roughly half of the offense, and St. Louis wasn’t even a consideration for more than a decade.

It was 1978, ownership actually fired their head coach in the preseason even after how successful the organization was. The Rams finished the season 12-4 but lost 28-0 in the NFC Championship to the Dallas Cowboys.

They were in the middle of a stretch dating back to 1973 in which the Rams continuously won the division. After going 10-4, 10-3-1, 12-2, 10-4, and 11-5 in the previous five seasons, LA went 12-4 and then posted two more winning seasons to extend it to eight straight winning seasons. They went 9-7 and 11-5 in the following two years. As well as things were going, they lost four out of five NFC Championship games. The Rams did reach it to Super Bowl XIV in that span, but they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-19.

Though they’ve won two Super Bowls in the last 30 years, the Rams have yet to put together another “run” like that until now.

The Rams posted eight straight losing seasons from 1990 to 1998, then became one of the most dominant teams in NFL history in 1999. There was a brief three-year window under the Kurt Warner era in which the Rams were a playoff team and won a Super Bowl.

Following a 12-4 season with Marc Bulger in 2003, the team posted zero winning seasons from 2004 to 2016 and at best went 8-8 in both 2004 and 2006.

Those fortunes changed in 2017 with the transition from Jeff Fisher to Sean McVay and the Rams have gone a combined 55-26 in the last five years. The Rams organization adopted a new way of doing business in the NFL. They built a top-heavy roster and traded away draft picks for star power.

Now the goal in 2022 is to win back-to-back Super Bowls. The Rams will attempt to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots did so in 2004 and 2005. It won't be easy though, as the defending champions have the hardest schedule in the NFL based on their opponents winning percentage last year.

Another obstacle in their way could simply be their division rival San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers are going to be an intriguing team to watch after earning a second appearance in the NFC Championship Game in three seasons. The Cardinals just locked up their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray, as well upgraded its wide receiver room by adding Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore.

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also be Super Bowl contenders again.

The NFL can be so unpredictable. As the old saying goes, 'any given Sunday' and the Rams hope to put up another winning season.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.