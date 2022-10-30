Skip to main content

Stafford Guides Rams To First-Half Lead Over 49ers

Matthew Stafford is having his best game of the season thus far coming off of the bye week.

The Los Angeles Rams entered their Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium, looking for revenge after an embarrassing Monday Night Football Showing just a few weeks prior.

And through the first half of play, the Rams seem to be well on their way to doing so, with quarterback Matthew Stafford guiding his team to a 14-10 halftime lead. 

2022 has been a year of struggles in term of consistency, ball security and protection for Stafford, who (particularly against the 49ers in Week 4) has been under extreme duress throughout the year. 

However, in half No. 1, LA fans saw more of the Stafford from 2021, with the veteran completing 17 of 21 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Cooper Kupp. 

Kupp also added seven catches for 73 yards, while Allen Robinson caught three passes for 35 yards of his own. 

Perhaps more important, however, was the protection, as Stafford was sacked or hit exactly zero times.

Quite the opposite from Week 4, in which Stafford was hit 11 times, and sacked seven times. 

The Rams will hope to continue to keep Stafford upright, as they move to get back above .500 for the year. 

