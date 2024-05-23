New Rams Guard 'Not Quite Ready' to Participate in OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams completed their first two days of organized team activities (OTAs). The Rams are finally back on the gridiron, and soon enough, the season will be here.
However, it might be good that football starts in Septemeber, as some of their key players aren't participating during OTAs.
For starters, Rams All-Pro running back Kyren Williams won't participate in team activities until training camp as he is dealing with a foot issue, and the newest offensive guard, Jonah Jackson, has also not participated.
Jackson has not participated in 11-on-11 situations in practice, and head coach Sean McVay says we shouldn't expect him soon.
McVay told Los Angeles Times staff writer Gary Klein.
"New guard Jonah Jackson, who played last season for the Lions, is not participating in 11-on-11 situations because of 'some things after the season' that made him 'not quite ready,' for full participation, McVay said."
"Some things after the season" may refer to his injury in last year's playoffs. Jackson suffered a knee injury in the Detroit Lions Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He walked off the field gingerly and received treatment from trainers. The 27-year-old didn't play in the NFC Chanpionsjuop game against the San Francisco 49ers the week after, and his injury may still be affecting him.
Jackson played in 798 offensive snaps, committed five penalties, and only allowed two sacks with a PFF overall grade of 59.7.
His presence and health will be vital for a Rams team looking to dominate the left side of the line and make life easier on quarterback Matthew Stafford and the backfield. In early March, the Rams signed Jackson to a three-year, $51 million contract.