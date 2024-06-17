Rams News: LA Could Be Facing Tough Situation With Matthew Stafford Entering Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams are on summer vacation, and it won't be for another five weeks or so until we see the team in training camp. OTAs are over and done with, and there was a lot to look forward to as we get closer to the 2024 season.
Some injuries occurred, and some excellent play was at hand as well; however, the topic of discussion surrounded quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is seeking more guaranteed money after the 2024 season, and the Rams have yet to grant his wish. This unresolved issue could potentially linger into training camp, and if it does, it could spell trouble for the Royal Blue and Sol, potentially affecting the team's dynamics and performance.
The Rams are aware of Stafford's desires, and now we have to wait and see if they will meet them. If the Rams don't comply, Stafford has the option to skip training camp until his demands are met. Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times outlines the team's scenarios if Stafford decides to skip training camp.
"If the Rams and Stafford cannot work things out before camp, Stafford could opt not to report regardless of fines," Klein wrote.
Klein also outlined the option of Stafford deciding to show up without a new contract.
"If Stafford reports and his contract issues remain unresolved, McVay and other players will be asked about it every day," Klein wrote. "And Stafford — who has not spoken to reporters who cover the Rams since January — also will face questions at every availability."
Stafford is a professional and appeared at OTAs, putting his head down and putting in the work. This topic of Stafford and wanting his money could be a distraction for the Rams as we approach a crucial 2024 season. Stafford is currently on a four-year, $160 million contract that had $63 million fully guaranteed and $120 million total guaranteed, which he signed in 2022.
Stafford wants the extra security past this season, and we don't blame him one bit.
