Rams News: Projecting How LA's Offense Will Change in 2024
The Los Angeles Rams head into the 2024 season after a surprisingly good 2023 campaign. The Rams surprised many around the league and turned into a formidable foe by the end of the regular season. While the Rams got bounced in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, they plan to fight for the division and possibly go all the way this fall.
It sounds easier said than done, but the Rams have the tools to get the job done, especially on the offensive end. The Rams' offense was among the best in the league, finishing seventh, behind the play of Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua. They plan to take the next step in 2024, and if they are healthy, L.A. certainly can be a top-five offense or better.
So, how will each member of the offense fare exactly? According to ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay, who has meticulously projected the statistical projections for all 32 teams, the Rams are expected to replicate their previous season's success.
Clay has Stafford, completing 347 passes for 4,065 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and playing in 15 games. These numbers are an increase from Stafford's 2023 season, in which he started 15 games. The 36-year-old will be critical to the Rams' success, not only because he plays the most important position but because of what he brings to the team week in and week out. This Rams team is a lot different without No. 9.
As for the run and receiving categories, Clay has Williams rushing for 1,127 yards with 12 total touchdowns, averaging 4.65 yards per carry. His total rush yards and yards per carry have decreased, but now he has a reliable backup in Blake Corum. Clay has the rookie back to receive 128 touches (110 carries), turning them into 602 scrimmage yards with four total touchdowns.
For L.A.'s top receivers like Nacua and All-Pro Cooper Kupp, Clay has the second-year pass catcher, going for 89 receptions, 1,242 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. As for Kupp, he assumes he's healthy and eclipses a 1,000-yard season for the first time since 2021, recording 78 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.
The Rams office is locked, loaded, and ready to show that 2023 was no fluke.
