Rams News: Puka Nacua Projected to Trounce Cooper Kupp in Crucial Stat
The Los Angeles Rams are heading into the 2024 season with arguably one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL. They are relying on longtime star Cooper Kupp to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2023 season, along with seeing upcoming second-year receiver Puka Nacua taking an even bigger leap than when he set rookie records for catches (105) and receiving yards (1,486).
Quarterback Matthew Stafford will have plenty of firepower to work with, as he also has stellar running back Kyren Williams to dish the ball out too. But there begs a big question, who will be the WR1 for Stafford and the offense?
A new projection from ESPN's Mike Clay states that Nacua will be the favorite for Stafford in the 2024 season. Clay projects stats for every player on every team each season, and he surprisingly picked Nacua to lead the pack in terms of production from the receiver's standpoint.
According to Clay's projection, Nacua will end the 2024 season with 89 receptions for 1,242 yards and six touchdowns compared to Kupp, who will take home 78 receptions for 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.
The touchdown discrepancy is not all that different with one touchdown, but Clay believes that Nacua will bring in 242 more yards than Kupp. It's hard to argue this figure considering Kupp was hurt for five games. That is not to say he will have another injury, but his production might be slowing down based on factors like the higher likelihood he could get hurt or his age.
Kupp is 30 years old compared to Nacua who is 22. Either way, both receivers play at a high level, and with Kupp coming back healthy in 2024 — the Rams have one of the best wide receiver tandems in the entire NFL.