Rams News: Why Potential Brandon Aiyuk Trade is Good News For L.A.
In recent years, the San Francisco 49ers have dominated the NFC West but if they lose star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk it could change the entire dynamic of the division.
Aiyuk is one of the many weapons on a loaded San Francisco offense that features Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle.
An Aiyuk trade could be the opening the Los Angeles Rams need to be the top contender of the NFC West.
The 2020 first-round pick had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2023 season.
Though it would be good news for Los Angeles if Aiyuk were traded, a trade to any team for the star receiver would be a very complex situation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"A Brandon Aiyuk deal will be very complicated to get done," Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. "If any team is gonna complete a deal they're gonna have to satisfy the demands of the 49ers and Aiyuk. It could happen in an hour or it couldn’t happen at all"
The New England Patriots already explored options about Aiyuk's availability but on Tuesday the team announced they were no longer interested in a trade.
The Patriots, who have struggled in recent seasons, were willing to make Aiyuk one of the highest-paid receivers in the league it seems the Second Team All-Pro wasn't willing to make the move to New England.
"You're always disappointed when you can't keep hold of all your players or it's not going exactly right," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday.
"I don't like losing anybody, so that's why I'm hoping it does work out here. But right now, we don't have that solved yet. I hope it does."
The Steelers have also been trying to work a deal with the Arizona State alum, but the situation is still in progress.
"Brandon's a great player, so it's real hard to be better when you lose a great player," Shanahan said. "We've got to look into anything.
We've got to understand the situation we're in, what that looks like, and it does take time -- so hopefully, it'll all work out the best for him and the best for us in the long run."
Though the Niners' offense may have several weapons, Aiyuk would be a No.1 receiver on arguably any other team in the NFL. If San Francisco were to lose him, it would be a detrimental loss to their entire offensive scheme.
Aiyuk plays a pivotal role in the Niners offense and it would be in the Rams' favor if he were to leave the Bay.