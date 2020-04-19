Daniel Jeremiah on a Redskins-Dolphins Trade?

NFL Network and NFL Media lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was a scout with several different teams in his career.

He burst on to the scene as a fresh, young compliment to Mike Mayock several years ago. Mayock then left to become the general manager of the now Las Vegas Raiders.

Last week, Jeremiah in conjunction with NFL Media, held a two-hour conference call with reporters including RedskinsReport.com.

Here was the exact transcript of the question I was able to ask him on behalf of Redskins fans and RedskinsReport.com.

RedskinsReport.com: How much would it take for you if you were the Redskins at 2 to move down to say Miami at 5? Would it require all three of those first-round picks, or would you be willing to do say two firsts and maybe a combination of seconds being that the Redskins don't have a second currently?

DANIEL JEREMIAH: "Yeah, I mean, I can -- if you want to do the math here we can do it real quick, so the second pick is 2,600 points, so then the fifth pick is 1,700 points. So you've got to come up with 900 points out of that thing. So you're going to get -- let's see. Let's go pick 18. Pick 18 is 900 points. If you're just going off the chart, that would be the chart. If I'm the Redskins and they wanted to give me 5 and 18, that's what it says it should be, so if you want to make them play -- if you want to make them pay a premium because you're sitting on such a big-time player, the best player in the draft in Chase Young, I would guess you could say give me 5 and 18 and maybe you try and squeeze the Dolphins for one of their twos, 39 or 56. But man, the Dolphins, that would be an expensive move for them."

Which is why it is very unlikely that any team is going to be willing to make a trade with the Redskins.

Ron Rivera does not seem like a fan of moving down. His history in Carolina suggests that.

He said as much earlier this month. “For me the thing that you have to do is, no matter where you’re picking in the first round, well it does matter. When you’re in the first five spots, those have to be immediate impact guys. They’re going to be guys that you’re going to put on the field right away and they’re going to play. That’s always been my kind of philosophy," Rivera said.

"If you’re going to make a trade and you’re going to go back, that guy that you’re going to take at that spot has to make the kind of impact you need to validate missing an opportunity to take a player that’s a high impact guy. In other words, if you’re going to pass up player A, and you go back and you take player D, player D has to be equal to player A, you know what I’m saying," Rivera continued.

"Because if player A is going to play for you for ten years, and player D might not, did you really get value or did you just get a whole bunch of picks? So you’ve got to be able to sit there and say that the next guy that I’m going to take is going to be that high impact guy. And that’s what I’m looking for, that’s what I believe we need. We need a guy just to come in and really change our football team. To me there’s a few guys on that board that are those kind of players."

Does any part of that quote scream trade down?

No.

Unless the Redskins get knocked off their feet. Which takes us back to what Jeremiah said.

The Dolphins aren't going to pay three first-round choices. Would they be willing to pay the two firsts (5, 18) and a premium second (39)?

I can't imagine. Not for Tua Tagovailoa who is always hurt or Justin Herbert, who has potential and arm strength but is he ready?

What would you do if you were Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith?

