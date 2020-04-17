Redskins Must Take a QB?

(3-13) sucks and for the Redskins and everyone's sanity - it shouldn't happen again anytime soon.

Clearly, the new regime is trying hard to make sure that doesn't happen and while there has been plenty of speculation that the Redskins should take a quarterback at No. 2, it's just not realistic and would represent a completely desperate stab in the dark.

That's my opinion and I think how most media and Redskins fans think. Clearly not everyone is on the same page.

Mike Rosenberg of SI.com wrote this today:

Rosenberg's initial explanation via video analysis with Robin Lundberg for taking Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2 is "I do believe he's a better player," than Haskins.

I don't know how many would disagree with this opinion if we're just simply judging talent and NFL readiness.

The problem is this: We're not. We've extensively covered Tua Tagovailoa's never ending injury history in this space long before it become a story this past week. We were on it in February, before the combine.

That's where it starts and ends with me.

Oh and then you have the Chase Young factor.

"It's nothing against Chase Young. I'm sure he'll be a Pro Bowl player," Rosenberg said.

He pointed out what many believe and will always hold onto, saying "an elite quarterback in the NFL is always more valuable."

True. What if that quarterback is not elite? What if he can't stay on the field? How elite can he be?

Rosenberg further explained his stance saying by video with Robin Lundberg of SI.com "it's about giving my team the best chance to have that elite quarterback. That would be my top priority here."

They use the Arizona Cardinals decision to dump Josh Rosen and go with Kyler Murray.

The right decision based on the net talent but it cost you the No. 1 overall pick (2019), the No. 10 overall pick (2018) and a 3rd plus a fifth round pick to do that.

They did recoup a late second round pick for Rosen along with a fifth-round pick this year from Miami to offset some of the disaster but the cost was enormous.

It might work. It might not. They think it will. The jury is still out in my opinion.

For the Redskins to do this, it would cost them the No. 2 overall selection (2020) and the No. 15 overall choice (2019) for the hope, the desperate plea that Tua Tagovailoa or to a lesser degree, Justin Herbert, is going to be a stud on the NFL level.

This would also be a much more likely scenario if the Redskins did not acquire Kyle Allen (as RedskinsReport.com columnist Rick Snider analyzed in video header) and/or have Alex Smith still on the roster and counting as another "mistake."

The Redskins can't afford to do what the Cardinals did last year.

I don't know how Arizona slept at night doing that. I don't know how Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith would look themselves in the mirror if they get it wrong, and many would say injuries are completely out of their control.

The problem with that? They did have control and they could not resist an impulse buy.

