Rick Snider's Redskins Round by Round Report Card

Read 'em and weep? Nope! You might disagree. Perhaps you agree. Rick Snider dusts off the ol' grading pen and goes to work on the first draft for Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith running the Washington Redskins.

OVERALL GRADE – B-

FIRST ROUND: A+

Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young is supposed to be the best pass rusher in a generation. Seems a little hyped, but still a big addition. Probably play two thirds of snaps given the line’s depth. If he can get eight sacks and make the difference in elevating a talented line, then the pick is worthwhile.

THIRD ROUND: B+

Look for Memphis standout Antonio Gibson (No. 66) to play more receiver than running back, but the hybrid player gives the Redskins options. Maybe he’s a modern Eric Metcalf. He’s a bang-bang player with great speed who suddenly moves the chains 15 yards. Might also return kicks, too. Certainly, out-of-the-box thinking that could pay off big.

FOURTH ROUND: B-

Liberty receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden can solve a Rubik's Cube, bowl 300, juggle, grade livestock and draw portraits. What – no piano?

As a receiver, Gandy-Golden has great hands and a 6-feet-4 body. After two 1,000-yard seasons, Gandy-Golden offers more promise and value as the second fourth-round pick at No. 142 than LSU offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles taken at No. 108. Gandy-Golden produced against a decent schedule of opponents so the stats are real.

Charles may get a chance at starting over Geron Christian, but no offseason camps may set the rookie back. Certainly, Christian has the opening edge. Charles might also be a right tackle reserve. Off-field troubles are never good, though. It’s a fair selection as a reserve.

FIFTH ROUND: D

San Diego State center Keith Ismael (No. 156) is a little surprising. No tight end yet? Do the Redskins have a pending trade with the Bears for one of their 10 tight ends? Ismael is a better run than pass blocker and moving to the pros means facing bigger foes. This one’s a project. That it’s the first part of the Trent Williams trade compensation makes it underwhelming.

Michigan outside linebacker Khaleke Hudson (No. 162) has good speed, but needs to bulk up at 224 pounds and has a small frame. Frankly, this is a yawner pick.

SEVENTH ROUND: C-

Washington opened with Arkansas safety Kamren Curl (No. 216). Good banger, started 33 of 34 games with 175 tackles. Strictly for depth.

Washington’s final pick was N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams (No. 229). Team took another defensive lineman who surely is a practice-squad player at best given the roster?

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. You can buy Rick's book on Amazon right here "100 Things Redskins Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die! Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.