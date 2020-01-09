Redskins hire Rogers, Shift Doug Williams

The Washington Redskins are a 24/7 news outlet and it never ends.

Late Thursday afternoon, they announced that they had mutually parted ways with long-time executive Eric Schaffer.

Also, they announced that Doug Williams will be staying but in a different capacity, which was expected.

In addition, the Redskins replaced Schaffer with someone who has a direct working relationship with Ron Rivera.

