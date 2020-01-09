RedskinsMaven
Redskins hire Rogers, Shift Doug Williams

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins are a 24/7 news outlet and it never ends. 

Late Thursday afternoon, they announced that they had mutually parted ways with long-time executive Eric Schaffer. 

Also, they announced that Doug Williams will be staying but in a different capacity, which was expected. 

In addition, the Redskins replaced Schaffer with someone who has a direct working relationship with Ron Rivera. 

We'll have more information and details throughout the evening. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. 

