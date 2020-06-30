RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Rivera on Redskins Name: "A discussion for another time."

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera was a guest on the radio (670 The Score) back in Chicago, on a station I used to work for on Monday and he was asked the question that Redskins media has not had the opportunity to ask him. 

How do you feel about the Redskins name-change debate, Ron?

Someone was indeed prepared. 

Surprise, surprise. Rivera is a smart man and he gave a non answer for an answer. 

Good for him. 

I've heard through sources that Rivera is very antsy about discussing the name issue and kneeling down, so this is not a surprise. 

He's a good man. A really good man by all accounts.

However - he's a football coach. Not a political activist. Not someone that wants to be in the center of the frying pan when it comes to these issues. 

Rivera is the face of the franchise and the public representative of an organization that is largely scorned by many. 

The questions are always going to come and he's always going to have to delicately dance around them unless......

Does Rivera feel a certain way privately and he doesn't want to say it?

I don't know. I don't know him well enough to even put forward an educated guess. 

You do have to wonder (at least I do), if Rivera is pro Redskins name change privately, why he would have taken the job in the first place?

Also there's this - if he's on that side of this issue - is he the one man that could ever get Dan Snyder to change his mind?

All legitimate questions that we don't have any answers to. 

What do you think of the way Ron Rivera handled his first questioning of the Redskins name debate? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

More Tributes Pour in for Joe Bugel

Remembering "Boss Hog" Joe Bugel as the memories flood in from those that loved him.

Chris Russell

Numbers Don't Shine Brightly on Redskins 2019 Offense

The numbers usually don't lie. They can be misleading but when it comes to 2019, the Redskins offense was dreadful. 2020?

George Carmi

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Duane Thomas + Redskins Finally Doing Right

A Redskins tale of the first number that’s retired and nearly came back. Plus, video on Bobby Mitchell and George Preston Marshall.

RickSnider

Redskins Lose a Young Receiver Emanuel Hall

Emanuel Hall didn't really have a chance. The young Washington Redskins receiver confirmed that he tore his Achilles while working out.

Chris Russell

by

rcjur

Remembering Joe Bugel

It was hard to do it better than Joe Bugel did. He never got all the credit but he was a driving force of dominance. He passed away at 80.

Bryan Manning

Joe Bugel Passes Away at 80

Joe Bugel did it better than most. The Washington Redskins & the 'Hogs' became champions with his passion.

Chris Russell

Adrian Peterson: Running Backs Not Appreciated

Adrian Peterson is going into the final year of his contract. At 35. At a position the media hates and NFL teams have devalued long ago. Yikes!

Chris Russell

Derrius Guice - Fantasy Football ADP Outlook

Five games? Ten? Nobody knows Washington Redskins RB Derrius Guice is awesome when he plays. The problem is that is rare so far.

Chris Russell

'Skins Spotlight - J.D. McKissic

J.D. McKissic comes to the Washington Redskins from the Detroit Lions and replaces Chris Thompson as the 'Skins main third-down back.

Jamual Forrest

Philly Inquirer Bans 'Redskins'

They're not the first & won't be the last but the Philadelphia Inquirer says they won't use "Redskins" anymore.

Chris Russell

by

Tramell