Two ACC Defensive Linemen Who Could Earn New Orleans Saints Attention In Day 2 Of NFL Draft
When the New Orleans Saints selected Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in the first round of last year's NFL Draft with the 29th overall pick, he immediately upgraded the interior of their defensive line. Bresee had 4.5 sacks, 13 pressures, seven tackles for loss, and six tipped passes as a rookie.
While Bresee looks like a potential perennial Pro Bowler, the rest of the tackle spot could still use an upgrade. Nathan Shepherd had a solid year after being added in free agency. However, fellow free-agent pickup Khalen Saunders did little on the defensive side. The Saints also lost Malcolm Roach in free agency and didn't do anything on the market to replace him.
New Orleans will not use their first round choice on a defensive tackle. However, don't be surprised if the Saints add another player at this spot fairly early, perhaps even with a Day 2 selection.
Here are two ACC stars that the team may take a hard look at adding.
Braden Fiske, DT - Florida State; 6'4" & 292-Lbs.
Braden Fiske spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Western Michigan out of Michigan City High School in Indiana. He'd see action in situational roles over his first two years, still managing 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. In 2021, Fiske was a disruptive presence for the Broncos, accounting for four sacks and 7.5 stops for loss.
Fiske was even better in 2022 with six sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles on his way to All-MAC honors. Transferring to Florida State for his senior year in 2023, Fiske was equally impressive for the Seminoles with six sacks, nine stops for loss, and a 2nd Team ALL-ACC selection.
An unbelievably quick defensive tackle, Fiske plays with a relentless motor. He's explosive out of his stance and times snaps very well to knife between blockers in a flash. He'll also gain a quick advantage with his powerful initial punch.
Fiske has decent upper body strength and physicality to go along with his quickness. He's extremely agile as a pass rusher with an impressive mixture of speed and power moves. Against the run, he'll consistently penetrate backfields to disrupt a play and fights through double-teams with non-stop energy and underrated strength.
A little lean for the position, Fiske needs to win his battles with quickness instead of brute force. He'll consistently lose head-on battles if he doesn't gain a significant advantage at the snap.
Fiske must improve his lower body power. He doesn't set an effective base against the run and often gets manhandled by larger double teams. Improving his pad level for better leverage would help minimize some of that vulnerability.
A late riser up the draft boards, some prognosticators have Braden Fiske being selected as early as the second round. At worst, he'll definitely be off the board before the end of Day 2.
With his pass rushing ability, Fiske looks like he can have an immediate impact at the NFL level. His lack of bulk and strength prevents him from a nose tackle role. However, he could be effective as an every down player as a tackle in a four-man front alongside a power player or as a big DE in a 3-4 scheme.
DeWayne Carter, DT - Duke; 6'2" & 302-Lbs.
Duke landed DeWayne Carter out of Pickerington Central High School near Columbus, Ohio. After redshirting in 2019 and limited action in 2020 (one sack/2.5 tackles for loss), Carter led the Blue Devils with 4.5 sacks while adding 7.5 stops and forcing five fumbles for loss in 2021.
Carter continued vast improvements over his final two seasons. In 2022, he'd lead Duke with 11 tackles for loss while recording 5.5 sacks, forcing three fumbles, and tipping four passes. His statistical production dropped last season to a sack and 3.5 stops for loss. It was still good enough for a 1st Team All-ACC selection after 2nd team All-conference honors the previous year.
A three-year captain who showed noticeable improvement each season, Carter has been equally disruptive against the run and pass. He has a forceful drive off the snap while playing every down with excellent leverage and energy.
Carter has a formidable bull rush with a decisive spin move as a pass rusher. Against the run, he sets a solid anchor and gets fast penetration to blow up plays in their infancy. He has nice lateral quickness to close off gaps in an instant and disengages efficiently to get in pursuit.
Carter's squat frame is often advantageous but can get him overwhelmed by blockers with length. He can struggle to hold his position against power rushing teams and must show better recognition for running lanes. As a pass rusher, he'll need to expand his counter moves when his bull rush is stalled.
DeWayne Carter isn't a flashy name or come from a flashy program. Nevertheless, he has Day 2 talent and should be off the board no later than early into the fourth round. Carter has 3-down potential with disruptive capabilities against both the run and as a pass rusher.
Fiske and Carter are part of a defensive tackle class that lacks star power at the top, but has extremely promising depth into Day 3 of the draft. Either of these player are a potential immediate starter and would provide a disruptive complement to Bryan Bresee inside if drafted by New Orleans.