Alvin Kamara Wins Sports Fishing Championship With Former Saints Jameis Winston And Trey Hendrickson At The Event
The annual Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament had 14 NFLers, including New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (angler) and former teammates Jameis Winston (commentator) and Trey Hendrickson (angler) catching fish for a $100,000 donation to the Coast Guard Foundation.
Kamara and Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert partnered to win the competition with Rising Son's/Team Verizon in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Joining the winners was Angler Jaselyn Berthelot.
“Coaching Alvin (Kamara) and Raheem (Mostert) through a triple-sailfish hook-up and then landing it was amazing,” Rising Son’s/Team Verizon’s Jaselyn Berthelot said. “It’s the first time I’ve accomplished that, to me that’s unheard of.”
The CBS Sports Network broadcast the event on Saturday afternoon. Here are the NFL players who participated in "The Catch" powered by Verizon:
- Alvin Kamara - Saints
- Raheem Mostert - Dolphins
- Dalvin Cook - Defending Champion
- Jalen Carter - Eagles
- James Bradberry - Eagles
- Brian Burns - Giants
- James Cook - Bills
- Trey Hendrickson - Bengals
- David Njoku - Browns
- Jeffrey Simmons - Titans
- Kayvon Thibodeaux - Giants
- Rachaad White - Bucs
- Quinnen Williams - Jets
- Quincy Williams - Jets
- Jameis Winston - Browns (commentator)
According to the SFC website, "The Catch was broadcast live from seven boats and featured hosts Robbie Floyd and Peter Miller, plus SFC reporters Michelle Dalton, Krystal Hall and Katie Sawyer. Celebrity host for the weekend was NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Special reporters for The Catch were national sportscaster Sage Steele and Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston."