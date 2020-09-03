SI.com
NFC South First-Team Special Teams Players

BtBoylan

The NFC South's battle for the division crown begins September 13th between the Saints and Buccaneers. Talent is abundant throughout the division, and the NFC South will be highly competitive in 2020. We analyzed the four NFC South teams' rosters to create the NFC South First-Team Special Teams Players. 

NFC South First-Team Special Teams Players Preview

Place Kicker: Wil Lutz, Saints

USATSI_13334649_168388330_lowres
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) screams as he runs from the field after kicking a game wining field goal against the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Lutz made his first career Pro-Bowl in 2019. The Georgia State product connected on 32 of his 36 FGs last season and missed only one extra point. In Week 1, against Houston, Lutz hit a 58-yard FG as time expired to win the game. His game-winner was the longest game-winning field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter or overtime in a season opening game in NFL history.

Punter: Thomas Morstead, Saints

USATSI_13863674_168389760_lowres
Dec 29, 2019; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead (6) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite famously known for executing one of the most "gutsiest" plays as a rookie in Super Bowl XLIV, over the past decade, Thomas Morstead has solidified one of the best punters in the NFL. The AMBUSH hero punted 60 times in 2019 and averaged 46.2 yards per punt - thus tying him for 9th in the NFL. He was also named as the NFL's Special Teams Player of the month for September 2019. 

 His consistency and ball placement has helped New Orleans on punt coverage over the years. For example, he has averaged nearly 21 punts per year to go inside the 20 yard-line of the Saints' opponents. What's amazing about Morstead is in 11 seasons, he has only one blocked punt and averages 2,683 yards per season.

Kick Returner: Deonte Harris, Saints 

Deonte Harris
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a kick during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Deonte Harris made his mark on the NFL quickly during his rookie campaign. The Saints named the Assumption College product the team's starting return man following training camp in 2019. Harris' speed was showcased in the return game, finishing 5th in the NFL in kick return yards with 644 and averaging 26.8 yards per return.  

Punt Returner: Deonte Harris, Saints

Saints All-Pro WR/KR Deonte Harris
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) returns a kickoff in the first quarter as San Francisco 49ers free safety Tarvarius Moore (33) chases at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

A UDFA, Harris went on to lead the league in punt return yards in his first NFL season. His efforts earned him a Pro-Bowl selection and a First-team All-Pro nod as a punt returner in 2019. Harris scored touchdowns on punt returns, one in preseason (Jets) and the other against the Seahawks.

Special Teamer: J.T Gray, Saints

USATSI_13511213_168388561_lowres
New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

2019 was a breakout year for special teams standout J.T Gray. After going undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2018, Gray played in 5 games as a rookie before appearing in all 16 games last season for the Saints. Gray tied for the league lead in special teams tackles in 2019 with 16 and blocked a punt against Chicago. The Saints rewarded Gray with a one-year extension in March.

