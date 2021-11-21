NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 11

The Saints had no room for mistakes against the Tennessee Titans, yet the only help the Saints got was from the other teams in the division.

It’s the attention to detail. We look at it as coaches, obviously. It starts with me,” Payton said. “But pretty ..soon we start looking at who’s doing it. We start evaluating who’s making plays and who’s not. It just is what it is. It’s our league. Coach Sean Payton

A new team takes the top spot. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams slip down to number 5 after a blowout loss.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 1304

1. Tennessee Titans

Who would have thought the Tennessee Titans would be one of the top teams in the NFL? And get this, they are on top without their star running back Derrick Henry.

The Titans put together a couple of nice wins against some of the best teams in the NFL and now add a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The defense led the way with 4 sacks and Ryan Tannehill had a nice outing with 213 yards passing and a touchdown. The Titans are in firm control of the AFC South and are riding high amidst the chaos in the NFL the past couple of weeks.

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are a legitimate threat in the NFC, especially after demolishing the Atlanta Falcons 43-3.

Everything seemed to work for the Cowboys, whether it was over 100 yards rushing with 3 touchdowns or through the air with over 300 yards passing and 2 touchdowns.

Trevon Diggs continues to have a breakout year with another interception. Dallas has a really well-built team that could go deep into the playoffs.

Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals free safety Jalen Thompson (34) reacts after intercepting a pass from the Carolina Panthers in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals had a rough outing against the Carolina Panthers, losing 34-10. Kyler Murray missed his second consecutive game and the Arizona offense has cooled off after having a great start to the season.

Murray hopefully will return this week as the Cardinals face off against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) breaks up a pass in the end zone with defensive help from Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage (26) against Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge (1) during their football game on Sunday November 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Pack Vs Seattle 1666 111421wag

4. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers made his return to the Green Bay Packers in a rare snowy 17-0 shutout against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers was less than spectacular, having zero touchdowns with an interception, but the defense stepped up and held Russell Wilson scoreless for the first time in his career.

The Packers now look to regain the momentum after losing Rodgers to COVID protocol.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The touchdown was overturned. Titans Rams 093

5. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams fall down to number five after a tough 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams looked off all night as Matthew Stafford threw 2 interceptions and the receivers dropped many passes. Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, the latest star additions to the Rams, had little impact. Los Angeles will need to regroup and get their stars on the same page if they want to grab the top spot.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to hand off the ball during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 1738

14. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints add another disappointing loss, falling to the Tennessee Titans 21-23. The offense in Trevor Siemian’s failed for the second week in a row through the first three quarters. To add insult to injury, Alvin Kamara was sidelined because of a knee injury. New Orleans cost themselves the game with 9 total penalties and a couple of missed extra points. The Saints remain stuck being inconsistent without Jameis Winston, a true number 1 receiver and a reliable kicker.

Article contributor Sam Lucio, Saints News Network Intern.