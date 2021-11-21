Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 11

    The Saints had no room for mistakes against the Tennessee Titans, yet the only help the Saints got was from the other teams in the division.
    Author:

    The Saints had no room for mistakes against the Tennessee Titans, yet the only help the Saints got was from the other teams in the division. Coach Sean Payton hinted some players may be under the microscope if things do not improve.

    It’s the attention to detail. We look at it as coaches, obviously. It starts with me,” Payton said. “But pretty ..soon we start looking at who’s doing it. We start evaluating who’s making plays and who’s not. It just is what it is. It’s our league. Coach Sean Payton

    A new team takes the top spot. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams slip down to number 5 after a blowout loss.

    USATSI_17165897

    1. Tennessee Titans

    Who would have thought the Tennessee Titans would be one of the top teams in the NFL? And get this, they are on top without their star running back Derrick Henry. 

    The Titans put together a couple of nice wins against some of the best teams in the NFL and now add a 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints. 

    The defense led the way with 4 sacks and Ryan Tannehill had a nice outing with 213 yards passing and a touchdown. The Titans are in firm control of the AFC South and are riding high amidst the chaos in the NFL the past couple of weeks.

    USATSI_17164726

    2. Dallas Cowboys

    The Dallas Cowboys are a legitimate threat in the NFC, especially after demolishing the Atlanta Falcons 43-3. 

    Everything seemed to work for the Cowboys, whether it was over 100 yards rushing with 3 touchdowns or through the air with over 300 yards passing and 2 touchdowns. 

    Read More

    Trevon Diggs continues to have a breakout year with another interception. Dallas has a really well-built team that could go deep into the playoffs.

    USATSI_17167143

    3. Arizona Cardinals

    The Arizona Cardinals had a rough outing against the Carolina Panthers, losing 34-10. Kyler Murray missed his second consecutive game and the Arizona offense has cooled off after having a great start to the season. 

    Murray hopefully will return this week as the Cardinals face off against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks.

    USATSI_17169937

    4. Green Bay Packers

    Aaron Rodgers made his return to the Green Bay Packers in a rare snowy 17-0 shutout against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers was less than spectacular, having zero touchdowns with an interception, but the defense stepped up and held Russell Wilson scoreless for the first time in his career. 

    The Packers now look to regain the momentum after losing Rodgers to COVID protocol.

    USATSI_17118969

    5. Los Angeles Rams

    The Los Angeles Rams fall down to number five after a tough 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams looked off all night as Matthew Stafford threw 2 interceptions and the receivers dropped many passes. Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, the latest star additions to the Rams, had little impact. Los Angeles will need to regroup and get their stars on the same page if they want to grab the top spot.

    USATSI_17164210

    14. New Orleans Saints

    The New Orleans Saints add another disappointing loss, falling to the Tennessee Titans 21-23. The offense in Trevor Siemian’s failed for the second week in a row through the first three quarters. To add insult to injury, Alvin Kamara was sidelined because of a knee injury. New Orleans cost themselves the game with 9 total penalties and a couple of missed extra points. The Saints remain stuck being inconsistent without Jameis Winston, a true number 1 receiver and a reliable kicker.

    Article contributor Sam Lucio, Saints News Network Intern.

    SNN NFL Top 5 Week 11 (3)
    Editorial / Opinion

    NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 11

    52 seconds ago
    (COPY) Saints Fantasy Football 2021 (8)
    Fantasy Football

    Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 11

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16743677_168388561_lowres
    News

    Saints' RB Tony Jones Activated Off Injured Reserve

    6 hours ago
    f9a7e19d70801c283f42060b2b9d89464bd084e0ce3ca06d3569b3c216a8f52f7b421487583c8cf04a01eb0fec4b38a0bf7d0596a28055567774a2191aac857b
    Podcasts

    Podcast: Saints Fall Short Again, How to Rebound Against Eagles

    14 hours ago
    (COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (27)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Inside Week 11: Saints Passing Attack vs. Eagles Pass Defense

    Nov 19, 2021
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (26)
    News

    Week 11: Saints Final Injury Report

    Nov 19, 2021
    First Look Template (6)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints vs. Eagles: First Look at Week 11's Matchup

    Nov 19, 2021
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (25)
    News

    Week 11: Saints Thursday Injury Report

    Nov 18, 2021