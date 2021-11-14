NFL Top 5 Power Rankings - Week 10

A wild week in the NFL shakes up the rankings. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints slide after a disappointing loss.

Here are your NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 10.

Nov 7, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

1. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals find their way back to the top spot after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-17. The Cardinals were without quarterback Kyler Murray and top receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

They won with Colt McCoy throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown. Arizona overcame a chaotic week with a divisional win.

Coach Kingsbury keeps dialing up winning plays even without the two top-offensive players and serving notice to the rest of the NFL.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Bucs chose an excellent time to have their bye week and avoided a crazy weekend in the NFL. Tom Brady and the Bucs are coming off a tough loss against the New Orleans Saints, making their path to the top seed in the NFC even more difficult.

The Bucs can still keep their division lead especially having some of their offensive weapons back from injury to help. Tampa Bay now faces the Washington Football Team in a rematch of last year’s Wild Card game.

3. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have quietly become one of the better teams in the NFL this season following huge wins against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and now a 28-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The defense was the saving grace for the Titans as they held an electric Rams offense to only 16 points.

Tennessee kept Cooper Kupp to under 100 yards receiving, forced 2 interceptions and 5 sacks. The Titans proved they could win without star running back Derrick Henry and make another deep playoff run.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 085

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams slip down to the number 4 spot after a disappointing 28-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The offense is typically the Rams’ calling card, but Matthew Stafford and company struggled to get anything going.

The Rams now sit at 7-2 and fall behind the division rival Arizona Cardinals.

; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY

5. Green Bay Packers

Like the Arizona Cardinals, the Green Bay Packers had to face their opponent with their backup quarterback, albeit with a disappointing 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love looked overwhelmed and could not get much of anything done, throwing for only 190 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

The Packers hope to get Aaron Rodgers back next week as they look to regain the momentum they’ve built over the past couple of weeks.

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

11. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints remain inconsistent after a brutal last-seconds' loss against division rival Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 27-25. The offense was stagnant through 3 quarters as the team only put up 3 points. The defense, which has been one of the league’s best, also faltered throughout the game.

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) makes a throw during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

“We’ve got a really good team,” Siemian said after the game. “We must take it one week at a time, but I don’t think there is anything we can’t do. Everyone in the locker room realizes that, but the things that we did not do well today we have to get fixed. Next week is coming, and I am anxious to get back out and play. I wish it were tomorrow or the next day, but we’ve got to get it fixed and I think we will get it right.” Trevor Siemian

Injuries and a lack of offensive firepower continue to hold back an otherwise talented team. The Saints meet the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday. The game can be viewed at 12:00 CST on CBS.

Article contributor Sam Lucio, Saints News Network Intern.