Saints News ICYMI: Saints-Falcons Rivalry, #1 Rankings, Playoff Scenario, & DYK

The New Orleans Saints playoff scenario, Saints-Falcons Rivalry Part 2, #1 rankings for the Saints, and the "did you know" of the week.

The New Orleans Saints playoff scenario is not complicated. They will be the first NFC team with an opportunity to punch a ticket into the playoffs if the following happens:

PLAYOFF SCENARIO

New Orleans clinches a playoff berth with:

NO win + CHI loss or tie OR NO tie + CHI loss + MIN loss + SF loss or tie OR NO tie + CHI loss + MIN loss + ARI loss or tie.

Saints QB Taysom Hill runs against the Falcons in Week 11. Credit: Saints News Pool - WVUE

SAINTS vs. FALCONS

New Orleans Saints (9-2) at Atlanta Falcons (4-7), Sunday, 12 PM CST, FOX

Saints fans should not expect the same type of game from the Falcons as they witnessed in Week 10. Vegas bookies have New Orleans as a 3.5 point favorite with an over/under at 46 points.

Week 13 will be a vastly different game with the two NFC South rivals ready to do battle inside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As some Saints fans affectionately call the arena, "The Saints' 2nd Home!"

In Week 12, Matt Ryan did not have wide receiver Julio Jones in their 43-6 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones is questionable for New Orleans' visit this weekend, but the true storyline will be within the trenches.

New Orleans' defensive line dominated the Falcons in the 24-9 drubbing at the hands of Cam Jordan and his crew. Quarterback Taysom Hill had an outstanding first career start in place of Drew Brees, but most of the credit should have gone to his offensive line. They protected well in the passing game and opened lanes for Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, and Hill.

Linebacker Demario Davis and the recent insertion of linebacker Kwon Alexander into the starting lineup proved to be an excellent choice for New Orleans. There is instant chemistry between the incredibly athletic and physical players that have 'rubbed off' on the Saints' defensive unit.

Sean Payton and Dennis Allen will have to revise their offensive and defensive strategies somewhat with the Falcons' surging play. Payton has been short and straight to the point the last two weeks. This bodes well for New Orleans. A cantankerous Sean Payton usually means a focused Saints team and spells doom to their week's opponents.

Expect a close game with both teams defenses shining in this NFC South showdown in Week 13.

SAINTS REALLY GOOD SINCE WEEK 4

Credit: Colin Cowherd (The Herd) on Fox

The New Orleans Saints since Week 4 in the NFL have been a very good football team.

#1 with eight-consecutive wins,

#1 in point differential,

#1 in yardage differential,

#1 in points per game allowed,

#1 in total defense in the NFL (currently in Week 13).

Sean Payton as New Orleans head coach has never fielded a #1 overall defense in the National Football League.

DYK

Former Saints safety Roman Harper is #2 in NFL history as a defensive back with the most sacks in a single season since 1982. In 2011, Harper tallied 7.5 sacks with New Orleans.​