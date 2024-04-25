New Orleans Saints Final Mock Draft: Rebuilding The Trenches, Day 2 Trade Back A Heady Decision
The New Orleans Saints will be on the board tonight with the No. 14 selection of the 2024 NFL Draft. At that selection, the expectation is that the team will be looking for help on its offensive line. With tackles Trevor Penning and Ryan Ramczyk shrouded with question marks and the recent retirement of starting left guard James Hurst, this pick is only second to the Chicago Bears taking USC quarterback Caleb Williams as "most obvious draft selection" of the selection process.
The biggest hurdle to that result will be which linemen are left when the Saints are on the clock. If they do not move up from 14 to grab their top prospect at the position, they may end up with a less than set of options. Balancing the desperation to move and the risk of standing pat will keep the Saints busiy after the first handful of picks are off the board.
Here is the final mock draft ahead of the event's opening night. In this one, the Saints remain at 14 and are lucky enough to take what is surely one of the top players on their board to shore up the offensive line.
Round 1, Pick 14 - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
With Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu off the board, Fuaga is the best tackle available. In a rare circumstance of best player available aligning with biggest team need, the Saints hit a home run here. Fuaga would be an immediate starter for the team at right tackle should Ramczyk not be ready to start the season. This also allows the Saints to get the most they can out of Penning in their new system and with new offensive line coach John Benton leading his development.
TRADE: Saints send pick No. 45 to Los Angeles Rams for picks No. 52 and No. 99. (450 points for 484 points on Jimmy Johnson's Draft Pick Value Chart)
Round 2, Pick 52: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
This trade might also cost the Saints one of their fifth-round picks. But with the Rams moving up while a quarterback (Washington's Michael Penix Jr.) was still on the board, they deserve to pay a little tax here. Legette could be replaced here with a handful of other wide receiver options and there is still value in the trade back. But Legette is the perfect fit.
An outside -worth receiver with phenomenal yards after catch ability. The former South Carolina Gamecock would be an awesome addition to the Saints' new offensive system. Get the ball out of quarterback Derek Carr's hands quickly and into Legette's to let him work.
Round 3, Pick 99: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
There are very few Power 5 collegiate programs as creative on offense as Kansas State. With the offense trying to get more create in New Orleans, finding someone that has the IQ and experience of Beebe is a huge win. He packs great size at 6-foot-3 and 322 points with standout athleticism and change of direction. He would be a great fit at left guard with plenty of starting experience at the position. He also brings a little tackle experience as well which could be valuable in a pinch. The Saints, three picks in, have their starting offensive line re-built.
TRADE: Saints send picks No. 168 and No. 170 to Green Bay Packers for pick No. 126 (47.6 points for 47 points on Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Chart)
Round 4, Pick 126 - Cole Bishop, S, Utah
After getting an extra top 100 selection in the trade back, moving up was an easy choice here. With the selection of Bishop, New Orleans gets its new starting strong safety in waiting. A future tandem of last year's fifth-round pick, Safety Jordan Howden, as the deep, roaming safety and Bishop prowling the box and slot packs a lot of potential.
This year, New Orleans could move ahead with starting safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Johnathan Abram, who played extremely well together in last year's final two games. In the meanwhile, they could be grooming their next duo in the wings. Both Howden and Bishop would do well if called into action in 2024 as well.
Round 5, Pick 150: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
The Saints should be loading up their backfield with multiple versatile running back options. With backs Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller already set to be ont he roster in 2024, adding Shipley gives you another explosive pass-catching option. Shipley, 5-foot-10 and 206 pounds, also has a lot of experience running in the zone game as well. He is a great fit for New Orleans and their new scheme at this point in the draft.
Round 5, Pick 175: Javon Foster, OL, Missouri
Foster is the perfect scheme fit for New Orleans at this point in the draft. The big offensive lineman projects to stay at tackle in the NFL and he is a high IQ player with a ton of experience in zone blocking. He and Missouri running back Cody Schrader spoke in depth at the NFL Combine about it.
The Saints walking away with three offensive lineman in this draft is perfectly logical. They now have their new starting right guard if Ramczyk can not go, a new starting left guard and now a depth player that could easily serve as the team's sixth offensive lineman with starter potential.
Round 6, Pick 190: Tory Taylor, P, Iowa
With three offensive lineman, a possession/yards after catch receiver and potential starting safety all selected, going punter actually feels logical for a change. A favorite among some of the media corps in New Orleans, Taylor would bring immediate competition to the punter role. The Saints also love having a pair of legs at kicker and punter in camp anyway.
Taylor's 44.2 net punt yards average just eeks past incumbent punter Lou Hedley (43.0). Where Taylor separates himself is in average yards per punt, where clocked in at 48.2. This selection makes for another entertaining battle in camp.
Round 6, Pick 199: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois
An outstanding blocker already, Reiman has untapped potential as a receiving option. The Saints would not need him to take on a huge role his rookie season with tight ends Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill all set ahead of him. Instead, he could come in and use his size (6-foot-6 and 271 pounds) to box out in the red zone and perhaps help the team there. Meanwhile, he can develop more of his game in the background with one of the best tight end coaches in the league, Clancy Barone.
Round 7, Pick 239: Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn
A bit undersized at 286 pounds at the NFL Combine, Harris could be looked at as a tweener. But if he can put some extra weight on his 6-foot-2 frame, it could go a long way. With 11 career sacks and 31 career tackles for a loss, the Auburn Tiger has proven to be disruptive and stout against the run. A nice way to round out the Saints' interior defensive line group.