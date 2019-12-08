The New Orleans Saints picked a bad time to break down defensively, as they dropped a heart-breaker to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday 48-46. Sean Payton's team fell to 10-3 on the year, falling to the No. 3 seed in the NFC Playoff race. It was a game that saw Drew Brees account for 6 total touchdowns (5 passing, 1 rushing) for the Saints offense, a rally from a 9-point deficit, and taking a lead with under a minute to go in the game.



"It's something we have to deal with. You talk about the end score, they had over 40 points on the board, that's on the defense," Cam Jordan said following the loss.

The Saints defense surrendered 516 total yards to the 49ers on Sunday, with a large chunk coming in the first half (319 yards). After leaping out to a 20-7 lead early, the 49ers stormed back with a 21-point second quarter to take the lead by halftime.

"When you have the offense rolling the way they were, you knew with the ebbs and flows of the game this is something we have to be able to go back to what we know. We got to be able to stop that run," Jordan added.

"We knew we were going to get their best shot, and we saw every trick play I think that you could imagine. At the end of the day, it was up to us to see how tough they were, not how fast they were. We got to get back to the game plan and back to what we know."

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints defense finished giving up 8.2 yards per play, but at one point the 49ers were averaging over 16 yards per play. According to NFL Research, the 94 combined points in the game were a record when it came down to a matchup of teams with at least 10 wins, a record that stood for nearly 8 years (Packers-Lions, Week 17 - 2011). They were in a position to win the game, but simply couldn't finish. Tight end George Kittle was able to break off a massive catch and run on a 4th and 2 that also drew a facemask penalty to help set the 49ers up for the eventual 30-yard game-winning field goal from Robbie Gould.

Jordan said, "We have to be the most critical of ourselves. You know, there's plays I wish we could have back. At the end of the day, you can't do that. You can't reverse time. You gotta move forward. I gotta break down this film and get better now."

Jordan was asked about the team's approach heading into the final 3 games of the season, which sees them host their final regular season home appearance on Monday Night Football when the Colts come to town next week. They're focusing on the next one, talking about the approach the team has been using all season, trying to get 1-percent better every day. Naturally, they have to build off the loss and develop short-term memory.

On a potential rematch, Jordan didn't seem to be to concerned on facing the 49ers again when asked.

"Whether we see them (49ers) down the road or not, that has nothing to do with how we play. We set a standard, and I don't think we lived up to that standard today."