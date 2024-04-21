Former Saints Assistant Coach CJ Johnson Records His First UFL Victory, Ex-WR Emmanuel Butler Scores Touchdown
Former New Orleans Saints assistant and Tulane head coach Curtis "CJ" Johnson's Roughnecks team avoided an 0-4 start to the season as Houston defeated Arlington, 17-9. Ex-Saints defensive back, Brett Maxie, is coaching the Roughnecks' defensive backs.
Starting quarterback Reid Sinnett connected 18-of-28 times for 189 passing yards and one touchdown on the afternoon at Rice Stadium.
The Roughnecks scored touchdowns on drives of 65 and 70 yards against a stalwart Renegades defensive unit. Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Butler caught Sinnett's lone touchdown pass of 3 yards in the second quarter to lead 11-3 before halftime.
Houston's defense was a force to be reckoned with Sunday after holding the high-powered Renegades offense to a mere 193 yards, including a paltry 40 rushing yards.
Luis Perez had a rough day, passing 15 of 28 times for 144 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and a critical fumble.
On the final drive, a tackle from behind caused him to fumble the football, securing the victory for the Roughnecks in front of a raucous home crowd.
Houston's outside linebacker J.T. Tyler had eight tackles, while defensive end Ethan Westbrook recorded five tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. Jimmy Moreland and Chris Odom both forced fumbles in Houston's win.
Fox Sports will broadcast Saturday's game between the Houston Roughnecks (1-3) and the undefeated Birmingham Stallions (4-0) at 6:00 PM CT from Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas.