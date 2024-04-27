Saints Use Final Selection In NFL Draft To Take Eastern Kentucky Lineman
The final pick for the 2024 Saints draft pick is in, as they used the 239th overall pick in the seventh round to take Eastern Kentucky offensive lineman Josiah Ezirim.
QUICK THOUGHTS: A smaller school prospect who is a defensive lineman that ended up turning into a right tackle. Saints legend and offensive line assistant Jahri Evans actually coached him at the East-West Shrine. New Orleans added a player who could be used at multiple positions on the offensive line, and he'll obviously compete for depth.
KEY NEEDS: OL, TE, DB
Draft Profile Notes (Lance Zierlein)
A defensive lineman turned right tackle, Ezirim possesses the size, length and upside to intrigue NFL evaluators. He’s still very green and needs additional experience and coaching before he can line up against NFL competition. His pass sets lack ideal lateral quickness, but he’s plenty athletic and has the lower-body flexion to set a sudden anchor. He’s fluid as a move blocker and playing with a better base width will improve his sturdiness at the point of attack. If he can improve his core strength, Ezirim could develop into a backup tackle/guard prospect.
2024 Saints Draft Picks
- Round 1, 14th Overall - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
- Round 2, 41st Overall - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
- Round 5, 150th Overall - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
- Round 5, 170th Overall - Bub Means, WR, Pitt
- Round 5, 175th Overall - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
- Round 6, 199th Overall - Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa
Saints Draft Coverage (Video)
- Saints Draft Recap, Day 2 - New Orleans Trades Up For Kool-Aid McKinstry
- Saints Draft Recap, Day 1 - Taliese Fuaga A Strong Fit
- Dennis Allen Post-Draft Press Conference, Day 1 - April 26, 2024
- What The Saints Are Getting With Taliese Fuaga, Insight From Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy
- Taliese Fuaga's First Saints Interview After Being Picked 14th Overall
- The Bayou Blitz - Live Draft Show
- Saints Draft Preview and Live Mock Draft
- Mickey Loomis Pre-Draft Press Conference
- In The Driver's Seat For A Saints Two-Round Mock
- What Positions Do The Saints Need To Prioritize In The Draft?
- How Should The Saints Approach The 2024 Draft?