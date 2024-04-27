Saints News Network

Saints Use Final Selection In NFL Draft To Take Eastern Kentucky Lineman

The Saints used their seventh round pick on an offensive lineman from Eastern Kentucky.

John Hendrix

Eastern Kentucky Universitiy
The final pick for the 2024 Saints draft pick is in, as they used the 239th overall pick in the seventh round to take Eastern Kentucky offensive lineman Josiah Ezirim.

QUICK THOUGHTS: A smaller school prospect who is a defensive lineman that ended up turning into a right tackle. Saints legend and offensive line assistant Jahri Evans actually coached him at the East-West Shrine. New Orleans added a player who could be used at multiple positions on the offensive line, and he'll obviously compete for depth.

KEY NEEDS: OL, TE, DB

Draft Profile Notes (Lance Zierlein)

A defensive lineman turned right tackle, Ezirim possesses the size, length and upside to intrigue NFL evaluators. He’s still very green and needs additional experience and coaching before he can line up against NFL competition. His pass sets lack ideal lateral quickness, but he’s plenty athletic and has the lower-body flexion to set a sudden anchor. He’s fluid as a move blocker and playing with a better base width will improve his sturdiness at the point of attack. If he can improve his core strength, Ezirim could develop into a backup tackle/guard prospect.

2024 Saints Draft Picks

  • Round 1, 14th Overall - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  • Round 2, 41st Overall - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
  • Round 5, 150th Overall - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
  • Round 5, 170th Overall - Bub Means, WR, Pitt
  • Round 5, 175th Overall - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
  • Round 6, 199th Overall - Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa

