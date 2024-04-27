Saints Use Lone Sixth-Round Pick To Grab Northern Iowa Lineman
The Saints were once again up for Day 3 of the NFL Draft, making their lone pick in Round 6 to take Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd, who was a teammate of Trevor Penning's.
QUICK THOUGHTS: Boyd was one of the most intriguing prospects coming into this draft, and New Orleans absolutely needed to address their interior defensive line. He's 6-foot-2, 328 pounds and is someone who played five seasons with the Panthers, racking up 13 sacks while recording 60 quarterback pressures. The Saints had a pre-draft visit with Boyd who brings a combination of talents along the interior. He's someone to keep a close watch on as we get into training camp, for sure.
KEY NEEDS: OL, TE, DB
Draft Profile Notes (from Bob Rose)
Boyd is pure power, capable of locking down a nose tackle spot but with enough of a pass rush for 3-technique. He has a relatively compact frame and plays with great leverage to maximize his impressive strength. Commanding double-teams on most snaps, he still had the power to consistently push into backfields.
Remaining Saints Picks
- Round 7, 239th Overall (via DEN)
2024 Saints Draft Picks
- Round 1, 14th Overall - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
- Round 2, 41st Overall - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
- Round 5, 150th Overall - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
- Round 5, 170th Overall - Bub Means, WR, Pitt
- Round 5, 175th Overall - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
- Round 6, 199th Overall - Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa
